Yankees All-Star Shares Exciting News About Cardinals' Nolan Arenado
The St. Louis Cardinals were unable to trade Nolan Arenado throughout the offseason but that could end up being a blessing.
Arenado is still one of the best third basemen in baseball. Even in a down year by his standards last year he slashed .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, 23 doubles, and Gold Glove Award-level defense in 152 games played. He finished the year with 2.5 wins above replacement, which actually was higher than in 2023 when he finished with 2.2 wins above replacement.
The flashy power numbers may not have been there, but he was still very solid and would be an upgrade for most teams.
He's spoken openly about getting back on track in 2025 and New York Yankees All-Star DJ LeMahieu shared that he's looked good and could be "ready to go have a good year," per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"He seems like he’s in a really good spot,” LeMahieu said as transcribed by Goold. "I don’t think things went the way he wanted to last year. He seems like he’s ready to go have a good year this year. Talking to him, he really wasn’t caught up in all the (trade) stuff going on. He wants to win. He wants to win really bad. From Day 1 that I’ve known him he’s got that one thing on his mind."
Arenado will take the field with the Cardinals on Opening Day on Thursday. If he can get shine in 2025, maybe the Cardinals will be able to make some noise.
