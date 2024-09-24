Yankees All-Star Suggested As Fit If Cardinals Superstar Walks
Who will be playing first base for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025?
Until someone signs on the dotted line, this question will continue to pop up left and right. It is a good question without an answer in sight. Paul Goldschmidt has been the team's starter for years, but he will be a free agent this winter and will get to decide his future.
That could be back with St. Louis, but it also could be elsewhere. If he does end up walking, Alec Burleson could be an internal option to slide into the role. There will be other options available in free agency, though. One big-name player who will be available certainly is New York Mets star Pete Alonso, but it's uncertain if the Cardinals want to spend that much.
One player who will be a significantly cheaper option and was suggested as a possible option for the Cardinals is New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"They'll look at free agents at 1B just because there are plenty of them to consider at various price points," Goold said. "You don't have to squint to see a corner of the multiverse where Anthony Rizzo is a Cardinal. I'm not saying that is what's going to happen. I'm not even reporting that it's an outcome the Cardinals want at this point.
"I'm merely pointing out that as the Cardinals consider how to approach Paul Goldschmidt -- and Paul Goldschmidt decides where he wants to play (that's a huge factor too!) -- that they'll do their "due diligence" on the other free agents and look at the options. Where musical chairs takes them all from there. We've seen offseason lead to unexpected outcomes before."
As Goold noted, this isn't a report. It's far too early to tell what will happen. This is Goold's suggestion as one player who could help, and it's a good one. Injuries have hurt Rizzo over the last two seasons, but he is younger than Goldschmidt and could help if he decides to leave.
