Could Cardinals Land $242 Million Star If Beloved Slugger Walks?
Who will be the St. Louis Cardinals' first baseman in 2025?
That question will be one of the biggest facing St. Louis once the 2024 season ends. The Cardinals have had Paul Goldschmidt manning the position since 2019, and he has been everything the team could've hoped for.
Goldschmidt has been a superstar and a true professional. He also won the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player Award. He has been a cornerstone of the Cardinals' offense for years, but now he will be a free agent.
It sounds like he's open to a return, but it's unclear how the Cardinals feel about a move right now. If the Cardinals decide to let Goldschmidt walk in free agency, they will have a massive hole to fill. Luckily, there will be a big-name free agent who could help, but isn't likely.
New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso will be a free agent and is projected to land a deal worth $242 million by Spotrac. That is a lot of money, but he is just 29 years old and is one of the best sluggers in baseball.
The most likely outcome right now, with the regular season winding down, is that that both Goldschmidt and Alonso will return to their respective clubs. But, if the Mets can land New York Yankees star Juan Soto, that could make the team go in a different direction at first base. That would open the door for St. Louis to look for a deal.
Goldschmidt has been everything the Cardinals could've hoped for, but his future really is up in the air.
