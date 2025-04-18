Yankees Could Become Surprise Trade Destination For Cardinals Fan Favorite
The St. Louis Cardinals were linked to the New York Yankees on several occasions over the winter but perhaps a deal between the historic franchises will be completed this summer.
The Cardinals exhausted all their trade options for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado but due to his expensive salary and troubling 2024 offensive campaign, teams such as the Yankees wanted nothing to do with dealing for the 10-time Gold Glove defender.
Considering that St. Louis is supposed to be rebuilding but could be competitive before the July 31st trade deadline, it's tough to say whether Arenado will be moved this summer. However, another Cardinals fan favorite could be a logical bullpen-bolstering opportunity for the Yankees.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley will become a free agent for the first time in his highly acclaimed seven-year career this upcoming offseason. The 11-time World Series champions might try to trade the flamethrower this summer to avoid losing him over the offseason without gaining anything in return.
Helsley has logged three saves with a 2.57 ERA, nine-to-six strikeout-to-walk ratio, .200 batting average against and a 1.57 WHIP in seven innings pitched across seven appearances for the Cardinals this season.
The 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year is one of baseball's top closing pitchers -- striking fear into hitters' hearts with his triple-digit velocity four-seam fastball.
The Yankees' closing pitcher, Devin Williams, isn't having the best start to his 2025 campaign -- posting a 0-1 record with four saves, a 5.14 ERA, eight-to-six strikeout-to-walk ratio, .259 batting average against and a 1.86 WHIP in seven innings pitched across eight appearances for the Bronx Bombers this year.
Given that Williams will also become a free agent this upcoming offseason, perhaps the Yankees would rather trade for Helsley this summer to replace the two-time NL Reliever of the Year in the back of their bullpen.
After trading for Helsley, the Yankees could use Williams and Helsley to create an unstoppable force in the back of their bullpen or pawn the former Milwaukee Brewers closer to lessen their losses from dealing for the Cardinals' fireballer, which could be a pair of top-10 prospects.
Sending Helsley to the Yankees this summer would be an unexpected move by the Cardinals. Still, the Bronx Bombers are determined to win their 28th World Series title this fall and bolstering their bullpen with one of the best closers in the game would help them achieve their ultimate goal.
