Yankees, Dodgers Projected As Contenders For Ex-Cardinal
There has been a lot of speculation throughout the 2025 Major League Baseball so far about who could end up being on the move.
The Major League Baseball trade deadline won't pass until July 31st, but there's already been a ton of chatter. We're just days away from June kicking off and the guy who arguably has been the subject of the most trade speculation has been Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara.
Alcántara has plenty of pedigree as a Cy Young Award winner, but has had some rust after missing the 2024 season. He has an 8.04 ERA in 10 starts this season for Miami.
If he does get traded this summer, it won't be the first time. He actually began his big league career as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals back in 2017, but was traded to the Marlins before the 2018 campaign in a package that brought Marcell Ozuna to town. Alcántara developed into a star with Miami but injuries have been one of the biggest stories of his career so far.
His future is going to be talked about a lot as we get closer to the July 31st trade deadline. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson made a list of the top 10 trade candidates heading into the summer and had Alcántara at No. 2 on his list and floated the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants as potential fits.
"No. 2. Sandy Alcantara, RHP, Miami Marlins," Anderson said. "Alcantara appeared to be the league's most obvious top trade candidate coming into the season as he returned from Tommy John surgery. His velocity is back and he's generating plenty of ground balls, but his command hasn't been there and his pitches are finding the barrel too often.
"Teams will have to assess not only what they think of his chances of righting the ship in-season, but how much they're willing to part with in order to play the odds. Potential fits: Yankees, Dodgers, Giants."
The Yankees, Dodgers, and Giants all have been consistently good this season. All three are contenders and could make sense for a pitcher of Alcantara's status. But, will he find a way to turn things around?
More MLB: Cardinals Hint Trade Deadline Surprise Could Be Coming