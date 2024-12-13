Yankees Land Cardinals Gold Glover In High Stakes Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The St. Louis Cardinals are open to trading several notable players this offseason as the front office aims to reduce payroll heading into 2025.
However, valuable assets such as 10-time Gold Glove defender Nolan Arenado and three-time All-Stars Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray have no-trade clauses in their contracts, making it difficult for St. Louis to shed payroll.
Perhaps the Cardinals would consider a blockbuster trade similar to the one proposed by Empire Sports Media's Matthew Legros on Friday shortly after the Devin Williams trade.
"The New York Yankees have free rein to pursue a former Gold Glove Award winner via trade this offseason," Legros wrote. "The Yankees have a need for support in their infield and St. Louis Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan could be an attractive option for New York to inquire about."
Donovan has batted .280 with 100 extra-base hits including 30 home runs, 152 RBIs and a .771 OPS throughout his three-year career with the Cardinals.
"If they wanted to make a deal to add Donovan as well, they would need to be prepared to move off another star or valued prospect," Legros added after the Yankees traded left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes and infielder Caleb Durbin to the Milwaukee Brewers for closing pitcher Devin Williams.
The 27-year-old Gold Glove utility man is a tremendous fielder -- .100 fielding percentage in the outfield and .978 in the infield. Without Donovan on the roster, the Cardinals wouldn't have a player who can play every position.
Trading Donovan this early in his career could backfire for St. Louis, just as it did in the lopsided three-team deal over the summer involving Gold Glove utility man Tommy Edman, who was a crucial piece for helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win their eighth World Series title this season.
The Yankees would risk losing a star or piece of their future for an infielder who has yet to belt more than 14 home runs in a season. Granted, Donovan could have unlocked potential, so writing off the Cardinals' homegrown star as not worth trading for might be the wrong approach.
Regardless, it's highly doubtful St. Louis would consider trading Donovan to the Yankees or any team for that matter. The Cardinals are rebuilding and would be hesitant to deal a productive player with three years left of controlability.
