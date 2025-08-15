Inside The Cardinals

Yankees Make Paul Goldschmidt Decision Ahead of Cardinals Homecoming

Will Paul Goldschmidt play against his former team?

Aug 6, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Over the offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals made the tough decision to cut ties with former MVP Paul Goldschmidt. St. Louis let him walk in free agency so it could play Willson Contreras at first base and Iván Herrera behind the dish.

For the most part, this has worked for the Cardinals. Goldschmidt would go on to sign a new deal with the New York Yankees, and it's seemingly working out for him, too.

But as the Yankees were scheduled to travel to St. Louis for a series with the Cardinals, Goldschmidt would go down with a leg injury, leaving his status for the weekend in question. This would be the first time the veteran has been back to St. Louis to face his former team since they opted to cut ties with him.

Peter Botte of the New York Post recently revealed that Goldschmidt was set to travel with the team to St. Louis, but it was unclear if he would play or eventually land on the injured list.

Paul Goldschmidt set to return to St. Louis for Yankees-Cardinals series

New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmid
Feb 26, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) prepares for the start of the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

"Paul Goldschmidt will return to St. Louis with the Yankees this weekend, but his availability against his former team remains in question," Botte wrote. "The seven-time All-Star first baseman was unavailable in Wednesday’s loss to the Twins with what was termed a low-grade sprain of his right knee. Goldschmidt spent five seasons with the Cardinals before signing a one-year deal with the Yankees last winter. Aaron Boone acknowledged that a stint on the injured list was possible, but the 37-year-old Goldschmidt pushed back on the assertion, saying he doesn’t believe it’s a long-term thing."

It was hard to imagine Goldschmidt would accept a spot on the injured list as the Yankees travel to St. Louis. The Cardinals hold a meaningful spot in Goldschmidt's career. But it doesn't seem like he's using the homecoming as any additional motivation to get back on the field.

“I don’t need any extra motivation to try to heal. I’ll do everything I can,” Goldschmidt said. “We want to go there and play well, and hopefully, I’ll get a chance to play there.”

At the end of the day, Goldschmidt is a competitor, and the Cardinals fans know that as well as anybody. If there's any chance he plays, he's going to be out there for the Yankees, but it doesn't seem like there's any sort of personal feelings for the veteran slugger.

