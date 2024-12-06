Yankees Predicted To Invest $52 Million In Acquiring Ex-Cardinals First-Round Pick
The St. Louis Cardinals failed to keep up with their player development system while trying to build a championship-caliber roster and now must reset to correct the organization's inadequacies.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has been financially restrained since assuming his role -- being encouraged to invest an overwhelming amount of resources in building the best big-league roster possible.
With the Cardinals rebuilding, it could be a while before they attack the free-agent market. Consequently, a reunion with a former homegrown star is likely off the table for now.
"The (New York) Yankees seem to be a perfect fit for (Jack) Flaherty, whom they came close to acquiring at last season’s trade deadline but ultimately nixed the potential deal over medical concerns about his lower back," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Friday morning.
Flaherty spent the first seven years of his career with the Cardinals but was dealt to the Baltimore Orioles at the 2023 trade deadline. At the time, St. Louis was far from playoff contention and the former first-round draft pick's contract was set to expire that offseason, resulting in him being traded for a solid haul of prospects.
"However, if they are comfortable with his medical records and health risk this time, a deal with the righty still makes sense to bolster their rotation depth — and this way, the Yankees won’t have to part with prospects to get him," Bowden continued. "Flaherty, 29, went 13-7 last season with a 3.17 ERA over 28 starts. He struck out 194 in 162 innings and was worth 3.1 WAR. New York Yankees — Jack Flaherty, right-handed pitcher (3 years, $52 million) ."
After helping the Los Angeles Dodgers -- his childhood favorite team -- win the World Series this year, Flaherty's due for a significant payday. Could it be with the Yankees or will another big-market club outbid the Bronx Bombers for the California native?
