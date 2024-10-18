Yankees Shallow Bullpen Exposed; Cardinals $7 Million Hurler Should Be Pursued
The St. Louis Cardinals didn't come close to making the playoffs this season but they have something the New York Yankees wish they had facing the Cleveland Guardians Thursday night.
In an instant fall classic Thursday, Yankees closing pitcher Luke Weaver gave up a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning before Clay Holmes sacrificed a walk-off two-run home run to David Fry in the tenth.
It was bound to happen. The Yankees had been riding Weaver as long as they could until the former Cardinals first-round pick's exhaustion likely caught up to him, leading to the epic downfall that has given Cleveland a new life in the American League Championship Series.
The Yankees need to add another high-leverage hurler this offseason to prevent Thursday night's bullpen meltdown from reoccurring and Cardinals right-handed pitcher Andrew Kittredge would be a logical solution.
Kittredge has posted a 23-12 record with a 3.44 ERA, 273-to-76 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .247 batting average against and a 1.21 WHIP throughout his eight-year career between his time playing for the Tampa Bay Rays and Cardinals.
The 34-year-old was essential to the Cardinals' No. 7 ranked bullpen, which logged a 3.64 ERA. Kittredge was utilized in high-leverage situations for St. Louis and did not disappoint.
The All-Star reliever posted a 5-5 record with a 2.80 ERA, 67-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.13 WHIP in 70 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024.
Despite being a reliable veteran hurler who would significantly boost any team's bullpen, Kittredge has a surprisingly economical projected market value of roughly $7 million for a one-year deal, according to Spotrac.
If the Yankees are serious about keeping Weaver as their closer for 2025, they need to add at least one more setup man to pave the way for him to come in and get the final three outs of a game -- not the last six. Kittredge could be that asset.
