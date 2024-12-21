Tigers, Guardians Involved In Trade Talks With Cardinals Over Pair Of Veteran Hurlers
The St. Louis Cardinals are scheming ways to reduce payroll this winter while opening roster space for youngsters to gain big-league experience in 2025.
The Cardinals' two most significant trade chips are 2021 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Ryan Helsley and 10-time Gold Glove defender Nolan Arenado.
However, Arenado and Helsley aren't the only pair of Cardinals veterans on the trade block, as two St. Louis hurlers have reportedly garnered interest from a pair of American League Central foes.
"Meanwhile, veteran starting pitchers Erick Fedde and Steven Matz have drawn trade interest from the (Detroit) Tigers and (Cleveland) Guardians, the source added," MLB.com's John Denton, Mark Feinsand and Bryan Hoch wrote Friday when addressing where the Cardinals stand regarding the trade market.
Fedde and Matz have one year remaining on their contracts -- the former is owed $7.5 million, while the latter is on the books for $12.5 million.
Matz has struggled since joining the Cardinals in 2022, with injuries preventing him from completing a full season as a starting pitcher. Considering how poorly the left-handed pitcher has performed, St. Louis would rather have a prospect such as Michael McGreevy pitch next season instead of the veteran southpaw.
As for Fedde, his salary for next year isn't costly but he could help the Cardinals reel in a decent haul of prospects in a trade after his breakout year in 2024.
Fortunately, the Guardians and Tigers have top-10 farm systems, so they should have plenty of prospect capital to trade for Fedde and Matz. Hopefully, the Cardinals can exchange either hurler for solid future investments.
More MLB: Cardinals Declined Trade With Yankees Swapping Nolan Arenado For Ex-Cubs All-Star