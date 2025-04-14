Cardinals 22-Year-Old Slugger Showing Early Signs Of Greatness In Minors

Congrats to C/1B Josh Kross (A) on being named Florida State League Player of the Week!



Kross, 22, led the league this week with 3 HR, 6 XBH & 9 RBI to lift Palm Beach to a 4-2 record this week.



He currently leads the FSL in SLG (.852), OPS (1.239) & TB (23). pic.twitter.com/rRrf6C9Bxp