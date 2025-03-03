Cardinals Could 'Sell In Earnest' At Trade Deadline If NL Central Throne Unattainable
The St. Louis Cardinals are approaching an unprecedented season in which their youth core will be tested and several aging veterans must prove they still have what it takes to compete.
Former top prospects Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker's futures in St. Louis could be on the line and significant pressure will be placed upon superstar Nolan Arenado to have a resurgent season after enduring his worst offensive campaign in 2024.
There's no telling how St. Louis' upcoming season will pan out. However, one insider predicts the 11-time World Series champions are headed for another disappointing season.
"So the Cardinals don't look dramatically different from the team that won 83 games a year ago, outside of not bringing back Paul Goldschmidt, Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn in free agency," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Monday after including St. Louis in his list of teams that will finish with a worse record in 2025. "Is there a scenario where Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar reach their ceilings this season and the Cardinals win 87 games? Perhaps."
The Cardinals haven't played in a playoff game since 2022, when the Philadelphia Phillies swept them in the National League Wild Card series. The following year, St. Louis finished with a humiliating 71-91 record. Sadly, the front office couldn't do much to fix the floundering franchise last winter and this offseason hasn't been much different.
"Still, players aren't blind to what management thinks about their chances to win in 2025," Kelly continued. "The Cardinals have questionable starting pitching depth after (Sonny) Gray and Erick Fedde, and there's a chance they actually sell in earnest this summer if they aren't in a position to win an NL Central where the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds both look likely to be better than they were a year ago."
After acquiring RHP Fedde from the Chicago White Sox last summer, he will likely pose as one of the Cardinals' top trade chips at this season's deadline. The 32-year-old's economical $7.5 million price tag makes him an intriguing rotation-boosting opportunity for clubs that'll undoubtedly be in need.
Other potential trade chips for the Cardinals this summer include Arenado, -- if he showcases an offensive resurgence -- 2024 Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Miles Mikolas.
The NL Central should be more competitive this season but after neglecting to upgrade their big-league roster this offseason, the Cardinals have a significant uphill battle to climb.
More MLB: Cardinals Betrayed By Former All-Star Hurler After Surprise NL Central Rival Signing