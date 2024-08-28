Cardinals Pitching Phenom One Step Away From Debut After Third Promotion In 2024
The St. Louis Cardinals don't have a robust farm system at the moment but that doesn't condemn the organization to future shortcomings.
St. Louis' elderly pitching staff isn't getting any younger and tough decisions must be made soon. With Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn's future in question and the Cardinals lacking a genuine ace after Sonny Gray's recent regression, it's not too early to look ahead.
That said, a Cardinals' top pitching prospect is storming through the minors and looking like he could be the next premier starter for St. Louis.
"Left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews has been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA)," the organization announced Wednesday after the young hurler pitched a gem the night before where he gave up one earned run on two hits, 12 strikeouts and one walk in 7 2/3 innings pitched against Double-A Tulsa.
Matthews has posted an 8-3 record with a 2.27 ERA, 180-to-35 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .165 batting average against and a 0.85 WHIP in 126 2/3 innings pitched between his time playing for Single-A Palm Beach, High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield this season.
After being drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2023 draft, Matthews is on an incredibly fast pace to make it to the show. It's rare to see a player promoted from Single-A to Triple-A in one season -- let alone his first as a professional pitcher.
It's doubtful St. Louis will promote Matthews for a fourth time this season to give him his debut but at the rate he's transcending, it won't be long before he's pitching at Busch Stadium.
