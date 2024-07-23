Cardinals Loosely Linked To Former All-Star Slugger In Potential Reunion
The St. Louis Cardinals are in the position to buy before this summer's July 30 trade deadline and although pitching is the organization's top priority, it's not the only thing needed.
The Cardinals have a plethora of left-handed batters in their lineup and could benefit from acquiring a productive right-handed hitter over the next week.
Luckily, a former Cardinals outfielder has recently been linked to St. Louis in what would be a shocking and impactful reunion.
Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena was recently listed as one of the top right-handed hitters on the trade market this summer and the Cardinals were listed among the top three teams who desperately need a right-handed batter, according to The Athletic's Levi Weaver.
Arozarena batted .300 with 2 extra-base hits including one home run, two RBIs and a .891 OPS in 19 games played for St. Louis in 2019.
The 29-year-old was traded in 2020 to the Rays with José Martínez and a 2020 supplemental first-round pick for Edgardo Rodriguez, Matthew Liberatore and a 2020 supplemental second-round pick.
Since leaving St. Louis, Arozarena has gone on to win the 2020 American League Championship Series MVP, 2021 Rookie of the Year and earned his first All-Star nod in 2023, where he lost to Vladimir Guerrero by two home runs in the HR Derby. He has also logged a .211/.313/.395 slash line with 15 home runs and 33 extra-base hits in 2024 and is improving as the season progresses.
The Cuban-born slugger still has two seasons left of club control but his current salary is $8.1 million and his estimated worth for 2025 will likely be much higher. The Rays aren't typically the club to spend much, so it might be time for Tampa Bay to deal him away.
St. Louis would love to re-right their wrong of trading Arozarena and get him back while simultaneously filling a void in the lineup -- a productive right-handed bat. Pursuing a reunion with the former Cardinals outfielder would undoubtedly be in the club's best interest.
More MLB: Pair Of Cardinals Sluggers Surprisingly Linked To Mariners In Trade For Pitching