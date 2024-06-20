Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Reportedly Promote Hurler Acquired In Jordan Hicks Trade

A St. Louis pitching prospect could make his debut soon

Nate Hagerty

Jul 29, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of Busch Stadium during the second inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of Busch Stadium during the second inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals rotation has held its own this season despite having to deal with instability in the No. 5 spot due to multiple injuries.

To cope with the absence of Steven Matz and Drew Rom, the Cardinals have utilized Andre Pallante and even tried transitioning reliever Matthew Liberatore to a starting role for a short period of time.

There could be a new solution for the time being, with the latest roster move by St. Louis, which would give a young starter his Major League Baseball debut.

"The (Cardinals) are calling up right-handed pitcher Adam Kloffenstein," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Wednesday. "He'll join the team in Birmingham on Thursday," Woo continued.

Kloffenstein has posted a 4-4 recod with a 3.97 ERA, 68-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .213 batting average against and a 1.13 WHIP in 77 innings pitched for Triple-A Memphis in 2024.

The Cardinals acquired the pitching prospect at last summer's trade deadline in a deal that sent flamethrower Jordan Hicks to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Kloffenstein and RHP Sem Robberse.

The 23-year-old might not have the most impressive minor league stats but perhaps St. Louis wants to see what he can do at the next level while they have a vacancy in the rotation.

With Matz working to regain full strength in his rehab assignment, it might not be a bad idea to give Kloffenstein some major league experience.

More MLB: Cardinals Hurler On Brink Of Return From IL Amid Uninspiring Start To Season

Published
Nate Hagerty

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals Prospects