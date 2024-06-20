Cardinals Reportedly Promote Hurler Acquired In Jordan Hicks Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals rotation has held its own this season despite having to deal with instability in the No. 5 spot due to multiple injuries.
To cope with the absence of Steven Matz and Drew Rom, the Cardinals have utilized Andre Pallante and even tried transitioning reliever Matthew Liberatore to a starting role for a short period of time.
There could be a new solution for the time being, with the latest roster move by St. Louis, which would give a young starter his Major League Baseball debut.
"The (Cardinals) are calling up right-handed pitcher Adam Kloffenstein," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Wednesday. "He'll join the team in Birmingham on Thursday," Woo continued.
Kloffenstein has posted a 4-4 recod with a 3.97 ERA, 68-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .213 batting average against and a 1.13 WHIP in 77 innings pitched for Triple-A Memphis in 2024.
The Cardinals acquired the pitching prospect at last summer's trade deadline in a deal that sent flamethrower Jordan Hicks to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Kloffenstein and RHP Sem Robberse.
The 23-year-old might not have the most impressive minor league stats but perhaps St. Louis wants to see what he can do at the next level while they have a vacancy in the rotation.
With Matz working to regain full strength in his rehab assignment, it might not be a bad idea to give Kloffenstein some major league experience.
