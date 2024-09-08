Cardinals Should Promote Rising Star In Wake Of Position Player Depth Shortage
The St. Louis Cardinals got the job done Saturday night after defeating the Seattle Mariners 2-0 in an intense pitcher's duel that came down to the wire.
Despite being without utilityman Brendan Donovan, who was out with an ambiguous foot infection, St. Louis' lineup found a way to put runs on the board -- thanks to Pedro Pagés's heroic eighth-inning two-run home run that sealed the deal.
However, Donovan's absence is felt as he's essentially every starting infielder's backup. Without him in the lineup, guys like Masyn Winn and Nolan Arenado could have to play for longer stretches without a break. That said, St. Louis should turn to their farm system for some help.
"The Cardinals gave Masyn Winn an extended look down the stretch last year before handing him the starting shortstop job, so they could take a similar approach with (Thomas) Saggese over the final few weeks of the 2024 campaign," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Saturday when discussing prospects who could still get called up before the season ends.
Saggese is batting .255 with 46 extra-base hits including 20 home runs, 67 RBIs and a .757 OPS in 124 games played for Triple-A Memphis this season.
The 22-year-old is similar to Donovan in that he's versatile -- splitting his time playing third base, shortstop and second base.
With Donovan unable to back Winn, who hasn't missed a game since Aug. 10 against the Kansas City Royals, now is the perfect opportunity for the Cardinals to promote Saggese so he can get some big league reps in before he prepares to compete for Nolan Gorman's starting role at second base next season.
After having an impressive spring training and a successful 2024 season with Triple-A Memphis, Saggese deserves a shot at the show and the Cardinals' current predicament should open the door for him to get his chance. Perhaps he'll prove to be a light for a St. Louis offense that has struggled to consistently produce all year.
