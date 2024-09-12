Cardinals Top Prospect Garners Standing Ovation After Logging Career Milestones
The St. Louis Cardinals are nearly mathematically eliminated from the playoffs but that won't stop them from trying to improve before the season ends.
Thursday's monumental 6-1 victory over the National League Central-rival Cincinnati Reds was an entertaining matchup that proved Cardinals right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray still has what it takes to be the club's ace after sacrificing one earned run on two hits, two walks and nine strikeouts in six innings pitched.
Despite Gray's tremendous performance, a young Cardinals slugger stole the show after accomplishing major career achievements.
Cardinals infielder Thomas Saggese went 2-for-4 with two singles and one RBI during Thursday's much-need divisional win -- marking his first Major League Baseball hit, RBI and multi-hit game.
Saggese was promoted to the big leagues on Tuesday after batting .253 with 46 extra-base hits including 20 home runs, 67 RBIs and a .751 OPS in 125 games played for Triple-A Memphis this season.
The 22-year-old was deemed ready for the majors by Cardinals manager Oli Marmol at spring training earlier this year but with Nolan Gorman occupying second base, Masyn Winn dominating at shortstop and Nolan Arenado secure at third base, there wasn't much room for the young infielder on St. Louis' roster.
The former Texas Rangers top prospect did what he had to do in the Cardinals farm system this year and now the club wants to see what he's capable of at the next level before the season ends.
Perhaps we'll see Saggese suit up at Busch Stadium more often in 2025 if he leaves a memorable impression over the final 16 games of the season.
