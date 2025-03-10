Cardinals Top Prospect 'Should Get A Shot' To Join Big-League Rotation This Season
The St. Louis Cardinals youth movement is underway and fans will see where the beloved franchise's future stands this upcoming season.
Although the Cardinals didn't alter their big-league roster much this offseason, youngsters such as Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman will be tested to see where they fit into the organization's game plan.
Several St. Louis top prospects could soon earn their big-league debut, including a young rising star who might eventually find his way into the Cardinals rotation this upcoming season.
"His (Tink Hence) velocity has been strong this spring and he should get a shot to stick in the Cardinals' rotation this season, even if he starts the year in Triple-A (Memphis)," ESPN's Kiley McDaniel wrote Monday when predicting potential breakout candidates for each team. "There's a largely new pitching development group in the organization, so keep a close eye on potential changes with the top young arms in the system."
Hence has logged an 8-11 record with a 3.28 ERA, 303-to-78 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .225 batting average against and a 1.16 WHIP throughout his four-year career pitching in the Cardinals' farm system.
The 22-year-old won the Single-A Florida State League Pitcher of the Year award with the Palm Beach Cardinals in 2022. After a rocky 2023 season, Hence returned in 2024, looking more relaxed and poised from the bump.
The Cardinals 2020 second-round draft pick posted a 4-3 record with a 2.71 ERA, 109-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .204 batting average against and a 1.07 WHIP in 79 2/3 innings pitched for Double-A Springfield last season.
The back of the Cardinals' rotation is weak, with Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz posing as two veterans St. Louis would likely rather trade but can't because of their disproportionate contracts -- neither starting pitcher's true value matches their 2025 salary.
That said, the Cardinals could turn to rising stars Quinn Matthews and Hence to help boost their lackluster back end of the rotation. The No. 2 and No. 3 St. Louis top prospects might be on their way to debuting this season.
More MLB: Here's How Yankees Could Sign One Of Ex-Cardinals All-Stars Amid Gerrit Cole Dilemma