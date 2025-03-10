Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Top Prospect 'Should Get A Shot' To Join Big-League Rotation This Season

The St. Louis rising star could soon debut

Nate Hagerty

May 8, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of the tarp on the field as storms move through the St. Louis region delaying a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
May 8, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of the tarp on the field as storms move through the St. Louis region delaying a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals youth movement is underway and fans will see where the beloved franchise's future stands this upcoming season.

Although the Cardinals didn't alter their big-league roster much this offseason, youngsters such as Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman will be tested to see where they fit into the organization's game plan.

Several St. Louis top prospects could soon earn their big-league debut, including a young rising star who might eventually find his way into the Cardinals rotation this upcoming season.

"His (Tink Hence) velocity has been strong this spring and he should get a shot to stick in the Cardinals' rotation this season, even if he starts the year in Triple-A (Memphis)," ESPN's Kiley McDaniel wrote Monday when predicting potential breakout candidates for each team. "There's a largely new pitching development group in the organization, so keep a close eye on potential changes with the top young arms in the system."

Hence has logged an 8-11 record with a 3.28 ERA, 303-to-78 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .225 batting average against and a 1.16 WHIP throughout his four-year career pitching in the Cardinals' farm system.

The 22-year-old won the Single-A Florida State League Pitcher of the Year award with the Palm Beach Cardinals in 2022. After a rocky 2023 season, Hence returned in 2024, looking more relaxed and poised from the bump.

The Cardinals 2020 second-round draft pick posted a 4-3 record with a 2.71 ERA, 109-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .204 batting average against and a 1.07 WHIP in 79 2/3 innings pitched for Double-A Springfield last season.

The back of the Cardinals' rotation is weak, with Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz posing as two veterans St. Louis would likely rather trade but can't because of their disproportionate contracts -- neither starting pitcher's true value matches their 2025 salary.

That said, the Cardinals could turn to rising stars Quinn Matthews and Hence to help boost their lackluster back end of the rotation. The No. 2 and No. 3 St. Louis top prospects might be on their way to debuting this season.

More MLB: Here's How Yankees Could Sign One Of Ex-Cardinals All-Stars Amid Gerrit Cole Dilemma

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals Prospects