Ex-Cardinals Top Prospect Ends 85-Year Drought With Jaw-Dropping Performance
A former St. Louis Cardinals top prospect is off to a hot start in 2025 after accomplishing something that hasn't been done since 1940, ending an astounding 85-year drought.
On Monday night, the National League Central-foe Chicago Cubs clobbered the Athletics 18-3. Although the hated division rival had many highlights, a former Cardinals homegrown star stood out with his record-breaking performance.
"Carson Kelly becomes first player since 1940 to hit for the cycle and draw two walks," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported early Tuesday morning following the jaw-dropping offensive showing Kelly showcased on Monday night -- logging four hits including one single, one double, one triple, one home run, five RBIs and two walks in six at-bats for the Cubs.
The Cardinals selected Kelly in the second round of the 2012 draft -- spending the first three years of his big-league career with the 11-time World Series champions before being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Dec. 2018 as part of the deal that brought five-time Silver Slugger Paul Goldschmidt to St. Louis.
Kelly played in only 63 games for the Cardinals and spent most of his time with the franchise in the minor leagues. Since leaving St. Louis, the catcher has been moved around, logging time with the Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and now the Cubs.
Becoming a franchise catcher is no easy task but fortunately for Kelly, Chicago doesn't have a solidified backstop, so he has a perfect opportunity to solidify his role with the Cubs as their main man behind the plate.
The 30-year-old's Monday night performance against the Athletics puts him in a solid position to become the Cubs' future catcher. The season is long, so Kelly has much more to accomplish but he's off to the right start.
More MLB: Cardinals Fans Send Clear Message To Front Office Following Record-Low Ticket Sales