Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals Top Prospect Ends 85-Year Drought With Jaw-Dropping Performance

The former St. Louis homegrown star is off to a hot start in 2025

Nate Hagerty

Sep 9, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Carson Kelly (19) hits a single in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Carson Kelly (19) hits a single in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

A former St. Louis Cardinals top prospect is off to a hot start in 2025 after accomplishing something that hasn't been done since 1940, ending an astounding 85-year drought.

On Monday night, the National League Central-foe Chicago Cubs clobbered the Athletics 18-3. Although the hated division rival had many highlights, a former Cardinals homegrown star stood out with his record-breaking performance.

"Carson Kelly becomes first player since 1940 to hit for the cycle and draw two walks," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported early Tuesday morning following the jaw-dropping offensive showing Kelly showcased on Monday night -- logging four hits including one single, one double, one triple, one home run, five RBIs and two walks in six at-bats for the Cubs.

The Cardinals selected Kelly in the second round of the 2012 draft -- spending the first three years of his big-league career with the 11-time World Series champions before being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Dec. 2018 as part of the deal that brought five-time Silver Slugger Paul Goldschmidt to St. Louis.

Kelly played in only 63 games for the Cardinals and spent most of his time with the franchise in the minor leagues. Since leaving St. Louis, the catcher has been moved around, logging time with the Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and now the Cubs.

Becoming a franchise catcher is no easy task but fortunately for Kelly, Chicago doesn't have a solidified backstop, so he has a perfect opportunity to solidify his role with the Cubs as their main man behind the plate.

The 30-year-old's Monday night performance against the Athletics puts him in a solid position to become the Cubs' future catcher. The season is long, so Kelly has much more to accomplish but he's off to the right start.

More MLB: Cardinals Fans Send Clear Message To Front Office Following Record-Low Ticket Sales

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals Prospects