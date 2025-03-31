Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Off To Hot Start Using Yankees' Controversial Torpedo Bat

The former St. Louis slugger is thriving with his new club

Mar 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) follows through on a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) follows through on a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
A former St. Louis Cardinals fan favorite has performed well with the New York Yankees in 2025 while using the American League East rival's controversial torpedo bat.

Despite using the heavily debated piece of equipment during last year's deep playoff run, the Yankees have recently been attacked for using a torpedo-shaped bat to emerge as the league's hottest hitting ball club -- leading in home runs, RBIs and OPS.

Regardless of what critics are saying about the Yankees' newest offensive tool, a former Cardinals slugger sees no issue with using the torpedo bat as he looks to have a resurgent season this year in the Bronx.

Ex-Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is batting .417 with two extra-base hits including one home run, two RBIs and a 1.250 OPS in 12 at-bats throughout three games played with the Yankees this season.

After inking a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Bronx Bombers this past offseason, Goldschmidt hopes to revive his career and is off to a solid start.

The four-time Gold Glove defender endured his worst offensive campaign last season with the Cardinals -- just two years removed from winning the 2022 National League MVP award.

The 37-year-old showed signs of life during this year's spring training -- batting .308 with six extra-base hits including three home runs, 11 RBIs and a 1.001 OPS in 39 at-bats across 16 exhibitions played for the Yankees.

It's not often a regressing veteran, such as Goldschmidt, bounces back after enduring back-to-back seasons of poor offensive performances. Perhaps the torpedo bat or a change of scenery is all the seven-time All-Star needed to revive his career.

With only three games under his belt, it's too early to predict that Goldschmidt is due for a monstrous season. However, Goldy's 2025 performance is worth watching, especially if he continues to use the torpedo bat.

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

