Chaotic Scene Broke Out As Reporters Ran to Speak to Shohei Ohtani at All-Star Game Media Day
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is a popular guy.
Ohtani was set to speak with the media Monday afternoon in Arlington, Texas, ahead of Tuesday night's 2024 MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field. When it was announced Ohtani would be taking the microphone, a stampede of reporters, camera operators and other media members sprinted over to the area to get a good shot of the press conference.
Nobody draws a crowd like the 30-year-old two-way phenom.
Ohtani was voted as a starter in the National League's designated hitter slot in his fourth career All-Star Game. He'll bat second in NL manager Torey Lovullo's lineup behind Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte and ahead of Philadelphia Phillies slugger Trea Turner.
In 94 games for the Dodgers this season, Ohtani is batting .316/.400/.635 while leading the NL with 29 homers. Over his first three career All-Star Games while suiting up for the AL, Ohtani collected one hit and two walks in six plate appearances.