Clayton Kershaw Emotionally Talks About Being 'at Peace' With Retirement Decision
Clayton Kershaw is calling it a career after 18 seasons with the Dodgers. The three-time Cy Young winner announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday, and he will make his final regular season start on Friday, Sept. 19 against the Giants at home.
Kershaw held a pregame press conference on Thursday to address his fans and the media. He was understandably emotional when speaking about his future, even though he said he's "at peace" with his decision.
“I’m gonna call it. I’m gonna gonna retire. I’m at peace with it. I think it’s the right time," Kershaw said. "I'm really not sad, I'm really not. I'm really at peace with this. It's just emotional."
The 11-time All-Star had to wipe away some tears when he was asked what his time on the Dodgers has meant to him.
"Hold on, I can answer that, just give me a minute," Kershaw said while holding back tears. "I think we all play this game for the respect of our teammates, so having these guys here is pretty special."
Kershaw's retirement isn't a total surprise as he is 37 years old and is in his 18th season. He signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers, the only club he's ever known, back in February, and it was assumed that he signed the short-term deal for a chance to retire after the season.
Kershaw's 18th season has definitely been memorable. He made history by joining the elite 3,000 strikeout club, something only 20 pitchers in total have done. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred named Kershaw a "Legend Pick" at this year's All-Star Game, too. Through 20 appearances before his final start on Friday, Kershaw posted a 3.53 ERA with 71 strikeouts and 40 earned runs on him over 102 innings pitched.