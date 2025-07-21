Clayton Kershaw's Silence Said It All After Dodgers Were Swept by Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers' losing skid continued with a 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Not only was the club swept by Milwaukee, but they've now dropped eight of their last 10 games played.
And for longtime ace Clayton Kershaw, the most frustrating part may have been that he very likely felt he could have righted the ship for his club with Sunday's start. The southpaw was cruising through three innings and, with a 3-0 lead, looked poised to turn things around for Los Angeles.
But the top of the fourth inning was a comedy of errors for the Dodgers defense behind Kershaw. With two outs and a runner on second, Kershaw induced a grounder in the infield—surely a seeming end to the inning—but third baseman Tommy Edman's throw sailed past first baseman Freddie Freeman, allowing the Brewers to plate a run. The second run of the inning scored on an RBI single, then the third run scored after Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages's error.
Kershaw made it to the top of the fifth inning but exited after the Dodgers' third error of the day. He let out a yell in frustration as he walked off the mound, then slammed his glove and hat down on the dugout bench in anger.
After the game, Kershaw was in no mood to talk.
"I don't make anything of it. They beat us. We need to play better tomorrow," Kershaw said. "I don’t have much to say. I’m going to get myself in trouble so let’s just call it."
The defending champions uncharacteristically booted the ball around the field during the series against the Brewers. In their last 10 games, they have a -17 run differential. To make matters worse, star first baseman Freddie Freeman exited the game in the sixth inning after getting hit by a pitch on his left hand. The Dodgers said it was a left wrist contusion, X-rays were negative and that he's considered day-to-day, according to Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times.
It was some good news for Los Angeles. But the good news has been hard to come by lately.
No wonder Kershaw didn't have much to say.