Yankees Reportedly Sign Recently Released Cubs Pitcher
A former Chicago Cubs pitcher is apparently headed to a brand new home.
It was first reported earlier in the day by Jon Heyman of the New York Post that recently released veteran right-hander Kenta Maeda was in discussions for a deal with the New York Yankees. A short while later, Yuki Yamada confirmed that the 37-year-old had in fact landed with New York.
Maeda originally signed with Chicago on a minor league deal after he was designated for assignment earlier this year by the Detroit Tigers.
Prior to the 2024 season, he signed a two-year deal worth $24 million with Detroit, but his tenure in the Motor City was an absolute disaster with a 6.21 ERA over 36 appearances and 17 starts.
A move to the bullpen was not able to salvage the contract, and the Tigers cut bait after he posted a 7.88 ERA over seven big league appearances this season.
Kenta Maeda's performance
Maeda was assigned to Triple-A Iowa once he arrived to the Cubs organization and actually had several extremely encouraging performances while there. The overall numbers once again just were not strong enough for thim to be able to contribute at the MLB level.
Over 12 starts for Iowa, Maeda pitched to a 5.97 ERA and 1.378 WHIP with 45 strikeouts and 25 walks in 57.1 innings pitched along with a final record of 3-4.
On June 22, he threw seven scoreless innings with just one hit allowed, bringing hope that he could help out Chicago's desperate need for a starting pitcher. Then last week, it was six one-run innings with four hits and seven strikeouts for another quality start.
Everything in between simply was not good enough though, and as a result Maeda found himself looking for an opportunity once again.
Now headed to the Bronx -- or more than likely Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre -- it's going to take some seriously impressive outings for the Yankees to be convinced Maeda is going to be able to handle any sort of Major League workload.
Regardless of whether or not Maeda is able to make it back to the big leagues, Cubs fans are certainly going to be keeping a close watch to see whether or not letting him go was the right call.
With it becoming crystal clear they were not going to be able to trust him with the ball in a big spot, it's understandable why Maeda was released.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs Best Move Of MLB Trade Deadline Wasn't A Trade In Opinion Of Former MLB Exec
Cubs Predicted To Sign Star Outfielder To Mega-Deal This Winter
Division Matchups And Blue Jays Clash Set Tone For Cubs Playoff Chase
Cubs Should Avoid Reunion With Recently Released Former All-Star Pitcher