Cubs Former Prospect Making Some Noise in Minor Leagues With Dodgers
Ahead of the 2024 MLB season, the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers made a trade that didn’t garner too much attention.
It was a swap of younger players that many casual fans likely paid little mind to.
The Cubs acquired Michael Busch, who had 81 Major League appearances on his resume, along with Yency Almonte in exchange for prospects, right-handed pitcher Jackson Farris and outfielder Zyhir Hope.
This is a deal that could end up working out for both teams, as they have to be happy about how things have turned out thus far.
Busch has taken over as the starting first baseman in Chicago and performed well.
In 199 games and 717 plate appearances he has a .251/.340/.452 slash line with 28 home runs, 36 doubles, three triples and 89 RBI with a 4.1 WAR.
Certainly productive, but there will always be a little bit of second guessing when trading away prospects, especially one with the potential of Hope, who has taken his game to another level.
Where Is Zyhir Hope in MLB Prospect Rankings?
A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Colonial Forge High School in Stafford, Va., he was a consensus Top 75 prospect in the game entering the 2025 season.
About a month and a half into the campaign, he continues rising in MLB prospect rankings.
He has experienced the third biggest jump in the first update of the MLB pipeline rankings, going from No. 66 to No. 45.
Only shortstops George Lombard Jr. of the New York Yankees and Jesus Made of the Milwaukee Brewers had larger jumps of +49 and +26.
“Limited to 61 games due to a rib injury in '24, Hope solidified his standing as a Top 100 prospect in last year's Arizona Fall League and continues to look like a five-tool star at High-A Great Lakes in his second full season,” wrote Sam Dykstra of MLB.com.
A .286/.375/.516 slash line has been produced through 145 plate appearances with six home runs, nine doubles, one triple, 27 RBI and four stolen bases.
Any concerns about lingering issues because of the injury have been put to rest with the former Cubs prospect continuing to live up to expectations.