Chicago Cubs Breakout Star Makes MLB History After Dominating Los Angeles Dodgers
Pete Crow-Armstrong has officially arrived.
After showing plenty of promise as a rookie with the Chicago Cubs last year, Crow-Armstrong has hit the ground running in 2025, taking his game to new heights.
His electrifying talent was on full display during this week's two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field. In a series featuring superstars like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Kyle Tucker, he shone the brightest.
Crow-Armstrong was a one-man wrecking crew against the defending World Series champs, going 6-for-9 with two homers, a double, three runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases.
Chicago won both games by one run thanks to their 23-year-old outfielder, who continued his recent domination of the Dodgers by homering in each game. He now has at least three hits and one home run in each of his last three games against Los Angeles and seven extra-base hits in his last four games against them.
After getting off to a slow start this year, Crow-Armstrong has caught fire over the last two weeks. He's hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, batting .429 with five homers, six doubles, 12 RBI and four steals while helping the Cubs go 7-3 during that stretch.
The former round draft pick's dynamic power and speed have been on full display all month during his historic start to the season. According to OptaSTATS, he's the first player in MLB history with at least five homers, 10 steals and 15 extra-base hits before the end of April.
And April isn't even over yet! Chicago still has five more games this month against the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates, giving Crow-Armstrong another week to add to those totals before the calendar flips to May.
The dazzling outfielder finished last year with 10 homers and 27 steals in 123 games, but he's on track to surpass both of those figures by the All-Star Break. He's currently on pace to finish with 31 homers and 62 steals if he plays every day, as he's been doing.
Those are insane numbers, especially for a young player in his second full season. Even if he cools off considerably, he's still a good bet to make his first All-Star team and potentially receive some MVP votes later this year.
Numbers aside, Crow-Armstrong is developing into a superstar right in front of Cubs fans' eyes. Regardless of what happens with Kyle Tucker this winter, Chicago appears to have an elite outfielder worth building around for the foreseeable future.