Inside The Cubs

Former Cubs Catcher Set To Suddenly Retire From Professional Baseball

A former Chicago Cubs player has decided to hang up the cleats.

Brad Wakai

Jun 20, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Tucker Barnhart (18) looks to the Cubs dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park
Jun 20, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Tucker Barnhart (18) looks to the Cubs dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Chicago Cubs player Tucker Barnhart was in the headlines on Monday when it was reported by Robert Murray of FanSided that the veteran catcher's agent Steve Rath of the Ballengee Group told him that Barnhart is set to retire.

A 12-year Major League veteran, Barnhart most recently appeared in the bigs with the Texas Rangers.

He was signed by the Cubs ahead of the 2023 season to a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the hopes that he could help replace the production of the departed Willson Contreras, who shockingly signed a lucrative deal with their division rival St. Louis Cardinals.

More News: Chicago Cubs Land Two Marlins Starting Pitchers in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

But things didn't work out the way anyone expected.

After 47 games with Chicago, he was designated for assignment and ultimately released.

Much of that had to do with his poor offensive numbers, with him slashing .202/.285/.257 to go along with one homer and nine RBI in 109 at-bats.

While Barnhart was never an offensive player, that was the worst showing of his career.

More News: Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates in ‘Serious Trade Talks’ on Mitch Keller

Prior to his short stint with the Cubs, he was one of the best defensive catchers in Major League Baseball, winning two Gold Glove Awards with the Cincinnati Reds in 2017 and 2020 after they took him in the 10th round of the 2009 draft.

Barnhart was later traded to the Detroit Tigers following the 2021 season, and after he spent one year with them, he signed his deal with Chicago.

More News: Chicago Cubs’ Potential Pursuit of Low-Risk Trade Option May be Doomed

The news that the veteran catcher is set to retire comes as a surprise.

Barnhart last played a minor league game for the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate on June 29, so this decision seems to be abrupt.

Despite never being an offensive weapon across his 12 big league seasons with a career slash line of .241/.318/.351, 51 home runs, 131 doubles and 292 RBI, he was a mainstay in The Show for a while and was the best defensive player in the National League at his position twice.

For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai