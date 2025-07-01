Former Cubs Catcher Set To Suddenly Retire From Professional Baseball
Former Chicago Cubs player Tucker Barnhart was in the headlines on Monday when it was reported by Robert Murray of FanSided that the veteran catcher's agent Steve Rath of the Ballengee Group told him that Barnhart is set to retire.
A 12-year Major League veteran, Barnhart most recently appeared in the bigs with the Texas Rangers.
He was signed by the Cubs ahead of the 2023 season to a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the hopes that he could help replace the production of the departed Willson Contreras, who shockingly signed a lucrative deal with their division rival St. Louis Cardinals.
More News: Chicago Cubs Land Two Marlins Starting Pitchers in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
But things didn't work out the way anyone expected.
After 47 games with Chicago, he was designated for assignment and ultimately released.
Much of that had to do with his poor offensive numbers, with him slashing .202/.285/.257 to go along with one homer and nine RBI in 109 at-bats.
While Barnhart was never an offensive player, that was the worst showing of his career.
More News: Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates in ‘Serious Trade Talks’ on Mitch Keller
Prior to his short stint with the Cubs, he was one of the best defensive catchers in Major League Baseball, winning two Gold Glove Awards with the Cincinnati Reds in 2017 and 2020 after they took him in the 10th round of the 2009 draft.
Barnhart was later traded to the Detroit Tigers following the 2021 season, and after he spent one year with them, he signed his deal with Chicago.
More News: Chicago Cubs’ Potential Pursuit of Low-Risk Trade Option May be Doomed
The news that the veteran catcher is set to retire comes as a surprise.
Barnhart last played a minor league game for the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate on June 29, so this decision seems to be abrupt.
Despite never being an offensive weapon across his 12 big league seasons with a career slash line of .241/.318/.351, 51 home runs, 131 doubles and 292 RBI, he was a mainstay in The Show for a while and was the best defensive player in the National League at his position twice.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.