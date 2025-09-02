Braves vs Cubs (9/2/25): Start Time, Probable Pitchers, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs are seeking to win the series against the Atlanta Braves when they face each other on Tuesday evening at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Chicago (79-59) is chipping away at its magic number to clinch a playoff berth, which would be their first since the 2020 season. Every time the Cubs win, or the Cincinnati Reds lose, Chicago will get more help in claiming that playoff berth. Additionally, while Chicago is 5.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers, every win, coupled with a Brewers loss, can help the Cubs made the race a close one.
When the Braves and Cubs face each other in Wednesday’s finale, rookie Cade Horton will be looking for his 10th win of the season against Atlanta’s Bryce Elder. In the meaning, the Cubs will roll with their ace on Tuesday night.
Here is the preview for the Chicago Cubs game today, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Braves vs Cubs
Game Day: Tuesday, Sept. 2
Game Time: 6:40 p.m. CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Braves)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM (Braves)
Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago
Tuesday's Probable Pitchers
Cubs: LHP Shota Imanaga (8-6, 3.08)
The lefty is coming off a no-decision against San Francisco last week. He pitched seven innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs. He struck out five and walked one. It’s been a rough stretch for Imanaga, the second-year pro. He is 1-5 with a 4.29 ERA in his last seven games, with 42 strikeouts and five walks in 42 innings. He’s giving the Cubs length. He just isn’t keeping the lid on runs allowed. He’s given up 20 earned runs in 42 innings.
Thanks to his month on the injured list earlier this season, he won’t come close to approaching his numbers from a season ago. But, with five strikeouts, he’ll reach 100 strikeouts for the second straight season. He had 174 punchouts as a rookie.
Braves: LHP Joey Wentz (5-4, 4.92)
Wentz has been rock-solid of late. He won his last start against Miami, as he struck out five and walked two in 6.2 innings. He allowed four hits and one earned run. In his last seven starts he is 3-3 with a 4.06 ERA in 37.2 innings. That includes 31 strikeouts and 14 walks.
The Braves are the third teams he’s pitched for this season, along with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Minnesota Twins. Combined, he has made 34 appearances, but all his starts have been with the Braves. Atlanta claimed him off waivers from the Twins on July 11 and put him on the active roster the next day.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, Aug. 28, retroactive to Aug. 25, eligible to return Sept. 9): Taillon threw a high intensity bullpen on Monday.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return): Soroka is expected to throw a live batting practice on Tuesday in Chicago.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return on Sept. 6): Brasier is expected to throw a live batting practice on Tuesday in Chicago.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Amaya is ramping up baseball activities in Arizona. The Cubs still believe he can return before the end of the season.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
Last Game's Highlights: Braves vs Cubs (9/1/25)
