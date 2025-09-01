Cubs Magic Number To Clinch Playoff Berth On Hold Entering Braves Series
Sunday wasn’t a good day for the Chicago Cubs when it came to trying to reduce their magic number to clinch their first playoff berth since 2020.
The Cubs lost to the Colorado Rockies, 6-5, to end a 5-4 road trip, one the Cubs were hoping would allow them to inch a bit closer to that berth. In fact, the Cubs started the trip with a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels. But it was followed by losing four of their next six games.
For the Cubs, claiming that playoff berth is allow about winning games, and getting some help from the Cincinnati Reds.
Cubs Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth
The Cubs’ magic number to clinch a playoff berth entering Monday’s action is 17. While the Cubs lost, the Reds defeated the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-4, which led the Cubs holding at the same magic number that it started Sunday with.
Chicago’s magic number drops by one every time it wins a game, or every time Cincinnati loses, as the Reds are the first team out of the final NL Wild Card berth.
The Cubs are trying to get to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, when they won the NL Central title during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. That ended a run of five playoff berths in six seasons, which included the 2016 World Series title, the franchise’s first championship in more than a century.
Earlier this season, the Cubs looked poised to win their first division championship since that 2020 season. But, since the All-Star break, the Milwaukee Brewers have taken control of the race and have a 6.5-game lead on Chicago entering Monday’s action.
If the Cubs are going to catch the Brewers, they need a hot streak now, starting with their set with the Braves, which begins on Monday.
Chicago Cubs Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth: 17
Chicago Cubs Games Remaining: 25
Chicago Cubs Remaining Schedule: Sept. 1-3, vs. Atlanta; Sept. 5-7, vs. Washington; Sept. 8-10, at Atlanta; Sept. 12-14, vs. Tampa Bay; Sept. 15-17, at Pittsburgh; Sept. 18-21, at Cincinnati; Sept. 23-25 vs. New York Mets; Sept. 26-28, vs. St. Louis.
NL Wild Card Race (after Aug. 31)
Chicago Cubs: 78-59 (5.0 games ahead)
San Diego Padres: 76-61 (3.0 games ahead)
New York Mets: 73-64 (final berth)
Cincinnati Reds: 69-68 (4.0 games behind final berth)
NL Central Update
Milwaukee Brewers: 85-53
Chicago Cubs: 78-59 (6.5 games behind)
Brewers Magic Number to clinch NL Central: 20
Brewers Games Remaining: 24
Milwaukee Brewers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 1, 3-4, vs. Philadelphia; Sept. 5-7, at Pittsburgh; Sept. 8-10, at Texas; Sept. 12-14, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 16-18, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 19-21, at St. Louis; Sept. 22-24 at San Diego; Sept. 26-28, vs. Cincinnati.
