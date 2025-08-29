Cubs Looking To Capitalize On Pitcher Fresh Off The Rockies' Injured List
The San Francisco Giants just destroyed the Chicago Cubs in a three-game stretch and they need to bounce back. They have the perfect opportunity in their next series with the Colorado Rockies to gain some confidence, specifically with their offense.
The opener at Coors Field is going to feature rookie sensation Cade Horton and Germán Márquez.
The biggest road block for the Cubs recently is themselves and there is no reason they can't get back into the race for the NL Central title. Their toughest matchup before the third week of September is the Tampa Bay Rays, who are five games under .500 while the Milwaukee Brewers have to take on the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays in their next two series.
Horton vs. Márquez
Looking at Márquez's numbers this season he looks like, well, a Rockies' starting pitcher, but his last seven-starts he have been incredible.
The hiccup for Márquez is that this will be his first start since his placement on the injured list which was over a month ago. Historically, when a player (specifically a pitcher) comes back from IL, his first game doesn't go quite as good as he would hope and the Cubs can capitalize on that.
The Cubs' offense needs to see the bat make contact over and over again in this series. They have continued to struggle getting runners across home plate and if there is any pitching staff that can give an opposing batter confidence it is the Colorado Rockies.
If Chicago can come out of this series with a win (hopefully sweep) with 15+ runs on the board in a three-game stretch, it would do wonders for their confidence going into September.
Horton, on the other hand, is the exact opposite that Márquez is right now. In his last seven starts he has gone 5-1 with an ERA under .50. Horton has wracked up 34 strikeouts and two earned runs after working on the mound for 37 innings in those games. To say he compliments Matthew Boyd well is the understatement of the year and that is why he is the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.
The year is far from over and they are within spitting distance of the Brewers. The time is now to find the Cubs team that fans saw at the beginning of the season. October is not far off and the pitching staff alone cannot carry the team deep into the playoffs.
