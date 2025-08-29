Cubs Pitcher Opts Out Of Contract To Become Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have been searching for pitching answers all season long.
After co-ace Justin Steele went down for the year and Shota Imanaga was also placed on the shelf, it was a tough stretch for the rotation. However, Imanaga has returned to steady the unit and Cade Horton has emerged as a future star of this franchise.
But as the regular season winds to a close and the Cubs try to figure out who they can trust in October -- both coming out of the bullpen and to start games -- they have now lost an option they could have potentially turned to down the stretch, as Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reported Spencer Turnbull opted out of his deal with the club.
The veteran right-hander signed a minor league contract with Chicago back on July 12 and was assigned to Triple-A Iowa. That was after he previously signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays and was called up to the bigs on June 9.
He made three appearances and one start with the Blue Jays, posting a 7.11 ERA with four strikeouts and four walks in 6 1/3 innings pitched. His lackluster performance caused them to designate Turnbull for assignment and ultimately release him, allowing the righty to sign with the Cubs' organization.
But after six starts with Iowa where he was rocked for 26 runs on 40 hits across 24 2/3 innings pitched, he decided to opt-out of his deal and search for another opportunity elsewhere, with Chicago likely not giving him a chance at the MLB level based on his performance.
Who Could Be Cubs' Pitching Staff Additions?
While it's never a good thing to lose pitching depth at this point of the year, the Cubs also have plenty of options they can turn to when the roster expands on Sept. 1 or if another pitcher goes down with an injury.
Luke Little and Jordan Wicks have been riding the roller coaster of promotion and demotion all season, so they likely would be the first two Chicago would select. But if the team is looking to add some more right-handed options, then Keegan Thompson and Nate Pearson are probably the leaders in the clubhouse on that front.
Turnbull has major league experience and pedigree after being a previous second-round pick. But injuries have derailed his career and his performance has not justified using him at the big league level. So while it might be disappointing to see him depart the organization, there are other options for the Cubs who can provide a greater impact going forward.