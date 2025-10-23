3 Key Offseason Moves The Cubs Must Make To Return To The Postseason
The Chicago Cubs are coming off a very impressive run to Game 5 of the NLDS before their heartbreaking elimination to the Milwaukee Brewers, now turning their focus to the offseason and how to get better.
It was a special year in Chicago and the first time in what felt like forever that there was legitimate late-season buzz through Wrigley Field and the entire city. Now, the job falls to president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer to figure out how to make it happen again despite what will be some real challenges.
When it comes to free agency, the big question looming over the franchise is, of course, Kyle Tucker, but it seems the Tucker conundrum already has an answer and he will not be back. This means Hoyer will have to replace that production, but that's far from the most important goal.
Here are three moves the Cubs absolutely have to make in order to get back to the postseason next year.
Land a Legitimate Ace in Free Agency or Trade
There were times this past season when it seemed as if Chicago had a great pitching staff. The depth was tested, though, and for the most part, did not pass the test. When Justin Steele was lost for the season, and with Shota Imanaga as well as Jameson Taillon missing significant portions, the Cubs were barely hanging on.
It took a historic emergence from rookie right-hander Cade Horton to keep things afloat, and while Horton will very much be a factor once again next year, asking him to be the ace is not fair to him nor the team's hopes of contending again.
Someone like Dylan Cease could make a ton of sense here on the free agent market, given that Chicago desperately needs to create more swing and miss. If they really want to go all in ,though, a trade for Tarik Skubal instantly makes this one of the best staffs in baseball.
Signing a True Closer to Shut Games Down
The Cubs bullpen situation was far from the disaster that it looked early on it could be, but they certainly had a closer by committee. After the trade for Ryan Pressly did not work out in that role, various names got their chance.
While the most successful was Daniel Palencia, he faltered down the stretch and left Chicago without real bullpen roles once the postseason arrived. It's time for Chicago to put an end to the question and bring someone in who, without a doubt, is the high-leverage shutdown man.
The top free agent will likely be Edwin Diaz from the New York Mets, but this is a pipe dream. More realistic options include Robert Suarez, Kyle Finnegan, or a veteran like Kenley Jansen or Ryan Helsley.
Hand the Reigns Over to the Young Stars
The best way to replace Tucker on offense is not going to be signing a big-name free agent or making a huge splash. It's going to be using the young talent they already have in the building.
For right field, Seiya Suzuki needs to return to the outfield and open up the designated hitter spot for Moises Ballesteros, whose bat is simply too intriguing to keep in Triple-A. It's also time for Owen Caissie to take on a regular role, whether it be as the fourth outfielder or someone ready to step in the second an inevitable injury occurs.
Going with youth may not pay off immediately, but it absolutely is going to pay off down the line and is in the best long-term interest of the Cubs. That doesn't mean sign no one, but Hoyer should not hesitate to spend big on the pitching staff with the knowledge they have some young ,hungry bats ready to go.
