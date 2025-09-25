Cubs May Wind Up Being Happy with Quiet Trade Deadline as Youth Movement Looms
The Chicago Cubs are operating over the next week and hopefully next month with the mindset that this could be the last set of games -- for however many there are -- with this group together as currently constructed.
President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer received some criticism for the conservative way he handled the trade deadline, but reality just seemed to be the asking price on guys who could have helped was too high.
The Cubs have one of the better farm systems in all of Major League Baseball, however that doesn't mean they were going to deal multiple top prospects without getting a superstar or two in return.
The way things worked out, that superstar wasn't out there, and for the most part Chicago kept their group of prospects intact. At the time, fans were furious, but the Cubs still held up their end of the bargain and made the playoffs with hopefully a deep run ahead. Whenever that run ends they will have to construct next year's roster, and when they do that they'll be glad to still have the kids on board.
Cubs May Rely Heavily on Young Talent Next Year
When it comes to the offseason for Chicago, the conversation obviously starts and ends with Kyle Tucker. Though Tucker's calf injury makes it questionable whether or not he's even going to be able to play this October, the bigger picture is the huge contract he's expected to receive on the open market after just one season with the Cubs.
Of course, what Chicago gave up to get the slugger ramps up the pressure to sign him -- especially if he can't go in the postseason he was essentially brought in for -- not panicking and unloading prospects at the trade deadline gives the team options if they do in fact lose him.
For Tucker's spot specifically, the obvious looming name is the top name in the farm system Owen Caissie, but the potential youth movement goes beyond Caissie. The Cubs have made it clear how high they are on fellow top-five prospect Kevin Alcántara, who could occupy a future corner outfield spot as well.
Outside of just the outfield, No. 2 prospect Moisés Ballesteros has proven too impactful in Triple-A to keep off the field, and he is sure to factor into the lineup next year heavily. Whether it means him as the full-time designated hitter and Seiya Suzuki either being traded or returning to the outfield or even getting Ballesteros involved in the catcher platoon, his elite bat will be used.
It's not just the offense which could be carried by young talent though, as Chicago seems likely to lean on youth in the starting rotation as well.
Cubs Pitching Staff Will Led by Youth As Well
Needless to say, this conversation begins with National League Rookie of the Year candidate Cade Horton, who has already obviously become a massive part of the rotation in 2025. Horton will have his chance next year in a full season to establish himself as the team's ace at the top of the staff alongside Shota Imanaga.
Outside of Horton though, No. 4 prospect Jaxon Wiggins is rapidly approaching as well after pitching to a 2.19 ERA, 1.026 WHIP and collecting 97 strikeouts over 78 innings in 19 appearances (18 starts) from High-A through Triple-A.
The 23-year-old is projected to arrive in 2026, and while it may not be from the start of the year, it could be a situation similar to Horton where he comes up as needed and seizes a spot in the rotation.
Tommy John surgery for Brandon Birdsell likely unfortunately takes him out of this conversation for 2026 unless it's very late in the year, but the 25-year-old also remains another intriguing option who is surely a factor in the future plans for the franchise.
With Horton and Wiggins potentially set to lead the rotation though along with some veterans in Imanaga and Jameson Taillon, Chicago very much could wind up being glad that they held onto everyone, even if it potentially stings in the short-term.
This Cubs team is built to last beyond 2025 whether Tucker stays or not, and the way they approached the trade deadline is one of the main reasons for that.
