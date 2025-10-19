Nightmare Kyle Tucker Free Agency Report Confirms Cubs' Worst Fears
The Chicago Cubs have officially turned their focus to the offseason, and major decisions are going to have to be made by the front office as they try to figure out how to get back to the playoffs next October.
Following their first real postseason run at Wrigley Field since 2017, the feeling in the Windy City should be one of desperation for more. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer echoed this sentiment in his end-of-year press conference, saying he wants to get the team back there.
When Hoyer builds the roster, the biggest question he'll be faced with is, of course, whether or not he's going to bring back superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker. After trading for Tucker last offseason and giving up legitimate assets to get him despite him only being under contract for one year, fans begged for most of the season to bring him back on a big contract.
That likelihood has started to dwindle over the past several months though, and as free agency gets set to actually begin after the conclusion of the World Series, it's tough to picture Tucker coming back. Tucker himself after the elimination seemed to be saying goodbye to his teammates and fans, and his slipping production over the second half makes it tough to justify a competitive offer.
On Saturday, though, Jon Heyman of the New York Post — one of baseball's most prominent insiders — confirmed the worst-case scenario with a looming dangerous threat in the sweepstakes.
Heyman Confirms Dodgers Interest in Signing Kyle Tucker
Though it's not exactly a major surprise to hear the spend-happy Los Angeles Dodgers showing interest in the top free agent on the market, it is extremely notable to hear one of the top insiders in the news-breaking game confirming they will be a factor.
It very well could be after two consecutive World Series championships in Los Angeles that signing someone like Tucker would help to fix one of their biggest issues, and depending on how things go over the next couple of weeks, potentially give them a chance to chase a three-peat.
Cubs Would Be Biggest Losers in Tucker Going to Dodgers
Not only would Tucker going to Los Angeles be a tough look following just one up and down year in Chicago, but it would also dramatically reduce their chance in the National League next season.
The Cubs need to spend some legitimate financial assets in rebuilding the starting rotation to have any chance at making a deep run, but even if they have a perfect period of free agency and trades, Tucker becoming a Dodger would still make their overall chances to win next year worse.
Really, all of Major League Baseball outside of Los Angeles loses if Tucker winds up going there, but for a Chicago team that hopes to take the next step again in 2026, losing arguably their best player to the giant they are trying to slay only makes the task that much more difficult.
