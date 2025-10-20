Cubs Don't Need to Keep Kyle Tucker Because of This Young Future Superstar
The Chicago Cubs head into the offseason with one very big looming question: whether or not they are going to keep Kyle Tucker or not.
After trading for him last winter in order to attempt to push themselves over the top and back into the playoffs — an attempt which paid off — Tucker hits the open market coming off what was a roller coaster of a season.
At his best, the 28-year-old was a legitimate MVP candidate and the key cog of an offense that was putting up some truly historic numbers over the first couple of months of the year. At his worst, though, Tucker suffered through injuries and inconsistency, and the last couple of months were rough for him production-wise.
When Chicago traded for Tucker, they did so with the knowledge that they may only have him for one season, but when he was raking, fans begged for his return. With the writing now seemingly on the wall that he probably won't be back, the better question becomes whether or not the Cubs will even make a real offer.
While no one would be upset to see him return, Chicago can do without him and will have a major youth movement coming next year. One prospect in particular, though — and the desire to get him into the lineup — should lower the urgency to get something done with Tucker.
Moises Ballesteros Allows Cubs Flexibility This Offseason
To state the obvious, the 21-year-old Moises Ballesteros is not going to be playing the outfield for Tucker. The young slugger came up the minor league ranks as a catcher and first baseman, however those spots figure likely to be blocked as well.
This would mean that the only way to get Ballesteros — who slashed .316/.385/.473 in 114 Triple-A games last year — into the lineup would be via the designated hitter role. The problem there, of course, is that Seiya Suzuki was arguably one of Chicago's best hitters last season.
With Tucker's spot open, though, Suzuki could return to the outfield, thus opening up the DH spot to get Ballesteros into an everyday role.
Ballesteros Did Not Look Overwhelmed After Big League Promotion
Though he played just 20 games in the big leagues after being promoted for the first time in 2025, Ballesteros slashed a very impressive figure of .298/.394/.474 with two home runs and 11 RBI. It became clear that this is a guy who will be too good to keep out of the lineup next year, and signing Tucker would be a huge step in the direction of blocking him.
If the Cubs are going to get serious about giving their elite farm system some real opportunity next year, that conversation has to start with figuring out a role for Ballesteros. The way things look, it may line up for him to be the everyday designated hitter.
While it's not as flashy as a huge long-term deal to keep Tucker, chances are it would pay off in much bigger ways down the line.
