MLB Insider Hails This Chicago Cubs Star As ‘Steal’ Of Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs pursued Shohei Ohtani and had interest in Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They flirted with Jordan Montgomery. They kicked the tires on trades for pitchers like Dylan Cease.
But the Cubs ended up with Japanese starting pitcher Shota Imanaga, and according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, after one month that deal is the “steal” off the offseason.
Imanaga was the less-highly touted Japanese free agent last offseason, as every major market team was in pursuit of Yamamoto, who ended up signing a $300 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers to join Ohtani.
The Cubs ended up luring Imanaga to Chicago, which wasn’t as hard as it sounded. He actually loved the Cubs already, stealthily spent several days in the city before the signing and even claimed Ben Zobrist’s number as his own.
The official price tag was $53 million for four years.
It’s paid off handsomely. He is 4-0 with a 0.98 ERA in 27.2 innings, with a 0.80 WHIP. He is the second pitcher all-time to have a 4-0 team record, 20 or more strikeouts and a sub-1.00 ERA through their first four career MLB games since ERA became an official statistic in 1913.
Plus, he’s cheaper this season and next than his contract suggests.
Imanaga will make $10 million this season, helping the Cubs manage their payroll. Next season he’s due $13 million.
That’s $23 million for two seasons while Imanaga is pitching like an ace. That’s a bargain when you consider it was free agency and not a home-grown player.
The Cubs even hold some cards down the line. After the 2025 season the Cubs can sign him to a three-year, $57 million extension that would pay him $20 million in 2026 and 2027, along with $17 million.
If Imanaga keeps pitching like this, he’ll be underpaid by any standard.
For all the hits the Cubs took in the offseason for missing on free agents, it looks like they got this one right.