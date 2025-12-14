Carter Hawkins Admits Why Cubs Aren't 'Attractive' To Players Like Cody Bellinger

The Chicago Cubs haven't made major waves in signing free agents to this point in the MLB offseason.

They did sign high-level reliever Phil Maton to a two-year deal, which was a shrewd move for Jed Hoyer and the rest of the front office.

However, while Chicago was reportedly one of the finalists to sign Dylan Cease before he ultimately agreed to a seven-year, $210 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, they seemingly haven't been close to signing any of the other top names who have put pen to paper this winter.

The good news is that there are still plenty of star players available, and the Cubs have made it clear that they intend to add a frontline starting pitcher and will need to retool their relief corps in the coming weeks.

It would be great for Chicago to sign a replacement for Kyle Tucker, given that the star outfielder is almost guaranteed to sign a lucrative deal with another team in free agency. However, that isn't as high on the priority list because the Cubs are already in a solid spot when it comes to their position players.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker | David Banks-Imagn Images

Cubs GM Makes Interesting Claim About Chicago's Attractiveness to Free Agents

Not only do the Cubs have a deep and talented pool of position players, but many of these players are capable of performing well at multiple positions on the field.

While this is undoubtedly an asset for Chicago, it could also cause some drawbacks when it comes to luring free agents, which Cubs GM Carter Hawkins conveyed through quotes that were included in a December 14 article from Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune.

Hawkins said that the Cubs are "not an attractive spot" for a free agent who is able to play multiple positions because the Cubs already have players on their roster who can do that job, and that he believes this is an "interesting problem to have." Therefore, free agents would be better suited to play for a team where their versatility can shine. This would also maximize their value on the market.

Cubs GM Carter Hawkins on a scenario in which Cubs keep Cody Bellinger:



"Belli's a good player. He's a really good player and he's been a really good player for a long time. And you can figure out ways to get good, versatile players into a lineup. Finding a place for Cody… pic.twitter.com/Qrs7PPgmjO — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) December 14, 2024

Hawkins also said that manager Craig Counsell does a good job of articulating to free agents how they could potentially fit in with the team and how they might be used, which helps to offset the previous point about versatile players. Still, Hawkins admitted, "it’s a harder sell" to attract these types of players.

One versatile free agent is Cody Bellinger, who can excel in the outfield and at first base (which are all positions the Cubs currently have good options). This sentiment from Hawkins suggests it might be a long shot for Bellinger to reunite with Chicago this winter.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs GM Carter Hawkins Explains Chicago’s Slow Start To Free Agency

Cubs Predicted To Sign Phillies Star To Four-Year, $110 Million Deal

Cubs Legend Anthony Rizzo Reveals The Next "Terrifying" Project He's Taking On

Cubs Were Devin Williams’ Top Choice Before One Detail Killed The Deal