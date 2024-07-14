A Trio of Elite Chicago Cubs Prospects Highlighted During MLB Futures Events
The Chicago Cubs had a trio of star prospects given the opportunity to showcase their talents this weekend.
Infielders Matt Shaw and James Triantos were the two Chicago players chosen to take part in the MLB Futures Game for All-Star weekend.
Before the game went underway, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked each prospect on display and both Cubs were in the top-30.
Moises Ballesteros was also in attendance, but wasn't considered for the ranking as he only took part in the Skill Showcase.
Shaw earned the higher ranking of the two that played, coming in at No. 13 on Reuter's list.
"[He is] one of the best pure hitters in the 2023 draft class and a prospect expected to move quickly through the minors," said the writer. "He has seen time at second base, shortstop and third base, with the hot corner his clearest path to playing time in the majors."
During the game, the third baseman was a reserve and finished 0-for-2 at the plate but recorded a run after drawing a walk.
The Maryland Terrapins product broke onto the scene during his final two collegiate seasons. In college, he had a slashing line of .320/.413/.623 with 53 home runs and 37 stolen bases.
He holds 20-20 upside, as he has 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases through the first half of the Double-A season. He'll likely be headed up to Triple-A Iowa soon.
Triantos was another Double-A contributor, this time being ranked No. 28 by Reuter.
"He has continued to impress at the plate this spring," added the writer. "The question is where he fits best defensively."
The 21-year-old has split time between second base and center field this season, but found himself at left field during the Futures Game.
In his one plate appearance, he recorded an out.
The slugger was a 2nd round selection in the 2021 MLB draft out of high school.
He's had his best season at the plate in Double-A this year, slashing .301/.341/.448 with seven home runs for 36 RBI and a career-high 30 stolen bases.
At times it's looked as though he could contribute to a struggling Cubs offense, he just needs to figure out what to do with his glove.
Ballesteros' best performance during the Skills Showcase came in the 'hit it here' event. The goal was to hit as many targets as possible in eight swings and the youngster finished in second place after laying down some nice bunts.
He was also one of two players to 'call their shot' to all sides of the field in another event in which he placed third.
While the present has had ups-and-downs the future of Chicago looks bright with these three on the way.