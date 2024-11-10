Adding Starting Pitcher Tops Offseason To-Do List for Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs are preparing for a big offseason, as the team hopes to take another step forward to contend in the National League.
While the Cubs were able to finish over the .500 mark last year, they weren’t very close to contending for a playoff spot at the end of the season because they were very inconsistent.
So far this winter, one of the main things Chicago was waiting for was decided upon, as Cody Bellinger elected to opt into his contract for 2025. This was a bit surprising considering he could likely have got some more money guaranteed on the open market, but he will be making over $25 million next season.
The slugger opting in is going to have an impact on plans for Chicago, since it’s hard to imagine they will be looking to make a major splash in free agency now.
Even though they might not pursue a headlining addition, the Cubs do have some needs for their team.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about what those are for Chicago and what the offseason might look like for them.
“The Cubs figure to want to add at least one starting pitcher, though, to round out a rotation that is in pretty good shape with Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad all back for another season. However, with Kyle Hendricks out of the picture (already signed with the Angels), one more established innings eater would be swell here.”
Since Kyle Hendricks officially left the Cubs, they certainly have a need for a starting pitcher, however, with four well above average starters already, they really don’t need to jump into the conversation to get one of the elite pitchers like Corbin Burnes.
While landing another ace would be nice, the money it would cost them to pull that off would be unrealistic and spent better elsewhere.
Assuming Chicago doesn’t look to spend big, there are some talented veterans who will be available on affordable one-year deals like Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Patrick Corbin, to name a few.
The most important thing for the Cubs will be to bring someone in who can help eat innings and avoid burning out their bullpen with poor performances every five or six days.
Even though some might be hoping for a splash in free agency, that seems very unlikely with the financial commitment to Bellinger already, but that shouldn’t stop Chicago from improving with veteran additions and exploring the trade market this offseason.