Potential Chicago Cubs Target Expected To Be ‘Highest-Paid Infielder’ in Free Agency
While the focus of the offseason for the Chicago Cubs should be trying to land Juan Soto, there will be many other players on the market who could help them reach their goals.
If they're willing to offer Soto the type of money he's expected to get, as rumors suggest that he could receive a contract north of $500 million, that should mean they're willing to spend money on others if they miss out on him.
Of the potential players who could help this ball club is Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.
Bregman will be one of the more interesting free agency situations around Major League Baseball because of his quiet start to the campaign. Still, he's bounced back and has proven to once again be one of the better players at his position in the league.
Is there a chance he has to take a one-year prove-it deal like Matt Chapman did with the San Francisco Giants last offseason? That seems unlikely, but crazier things have happened.
Bregman, who's been the better player than Chapman throughout his career, could potentially go through similar struggles in free agency.
If that's the case, it gives the Cubs even more of a reason to go after them. They clearly need help on the offensive side of the baseball, so if they could find a rental piece who they could eventually sign to a long-term deal if he produces in Chicago, it'd be the best of both worlds.
However, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the New Mexico native is expected to be the highest paid infielder in free agency this winter.
"While Alex Bregman should be the highest-paid infielder in free agency this winter, Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames may be the second-highest, with executives believing he’ll earn close to Matt Chapman’s recent six-year, $151 million deal with the Giants."
If things go as planned, he should get more money than Chapman, who landed that $151 million deal.
There would be some warranted concerns about signing Bregman and finding a spot for him in the infield. However, this is one of the many scenarios they could face where they need to find somebody who can come in and impact their lineup, no matter the position they play.
There aren't many better options than a hitter who's posted a career slash line of .272/.366/.482 with a 132 OPS+ and 188 home runs in 4,115 at-bats.