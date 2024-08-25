Analyst Shares Harsh Take on Chicago Cubs Performance Thus Far in Season
The Chicago Cubs have been building some much-needed momentum recently in their last-ditch effort to make a push for a playoff spot. Riding a three-game winning streak entering play on August 25th, they have reached the .500 mark for the first time since June 5th.
They remain huge longshots to make the postseason, with only a 3.2 percent chance according to ESPN. With the favorable schedule that lies ahead, anything can certainly happen as they are 5.5 games behind the final wild card spot in the National League.
Of course, this could be too little too late. There are two teams between them and the final wild card spot and they are 10.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, which was expected to be wide open and competitive this season.
As a result, the Cubs have landed on Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report’s list of the 10 biggest disappointments of the MLB season to this point. The breakout that was expected hasn’t come and time is running out.
“There's no pointing the finger at the rotation, which has gotten ERAs in the 3.00s from four starters. But an offense that could have been good simply hasn't been, and the problem has only gotten more frustrating as the bullpen has erased itself from the problem board,” Rymer wrote.
When a team pitches well, they are going to be able to remain competitive regardless of the opponent. But, the offense struggling to the levels it has, has derailed Chicago of any opportunity to go on an extended run.
That run could conceivably be being made now. After they finish up a series with the Miami Marlins, the Cubs play three series against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals, who are also under .500. But, it is hard to not feel as if this has been a wasted season in Chicago.
“An optimist's take is that this is a season the Cubs can bounce back from. Unless Cody Bellinger opts out, they don't stand to lose any key contributors to free agency. And even with Pete Crow-Armstrong having graduated, the farm system is still very strong.
Still, the term "missed opportunity" feels like an appropriate one to deploy. And in this game, you only get so many of those,” Rymer wrote.
After seeing their win total go from 71 to 74 and 83 in the last three seasons, it was easy to see why there was optimism surrounding the Cubs. They also spent a lot of money during the offseason, which led to expectations being on the rise. Through five months, they have fallen woefully short of those increased expectations.