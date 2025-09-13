Anthony Rizzo To Wear Special Chicago Cubs Jersey For His Retirement Ceremony
Anthony Rizzo announced his retirement from the sport of baseball. In his 14 seasons in Major League Baseball, the first baseman played for three different teams.
He started his career with the San Diego Padres in 2011. After that, he etched his name in the history books during the 2016 MLB season as the Cubs won the World Series against the Cleveland Indians. After nine and a half seasons playing for Chicago, he finished his MLB career with the New York Yankees.
Traded mid-season in 2021, Rizzo hit eight home runs with his new team in just 49 games. Last year, he hit the same number of long balls in 92 games for New York before never playing another MLB again.
On Saturday, he will be retired wearing the team's jersey he spent the most time playing in during his MLB tenure. Wrigley Field was the site of some of his biggest at-bats in his career and in Cubs history. It's a fitting venue for the 36-year-old to be honored and celebrated by fans and the organization.
Rizzo only wants to retire in one jersey, a Chicago Cubs one.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native let it be known that he would love to have a 'beer snake' take place on Saturday at Wrigley Field. More importantly, the Cubs' former first baseman wants to wear something special during his ceremony.
Rizzo took to social media via X (formerly Twitter) to share "The jersey I’ll be retiring in… signed by all the patients we have visited over the years who were battling cancer."
The man not only had a big swing, but he also had a big heart. The three-time MLB All-Star made frequent visits to Lurie's Children Hospital in Chicago. This Cubs jersey has dozens of signatures from children who were also cancer patients, just like Rizzo once was.
The Cubs legend made a difference on and off the field.
As a teenager, Rizzo battled and survived Hodgkin Lymphoma. He swore that he find a way to give back and make a difference for others who faced cancer. Thus, the athlete created the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, which helped several of families in need
Rizzo retired from baseball after recording 1,644 hits, slugging 303 home runs, and batting in 965 runs (RBIs) to his credit. He instantly became a fan favorite at Wrigley Field, and that is where he will be honored on Saturday, wearing a jersey that has so much meaning to him.
Lurie's Children's Hospital in Chicago gave him a place to uphold his promise from when he was 17. Rizzo may be remembered as the player who recorded the last out in the 2016 World Series, ending the Cubs' 107-year title drought. On Saturday, he wants people to remember the difference he made for children who were battling cancer, just like he did.
