Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for the Cubs During the 2025 MLB Season
Unlike 28 other teams in Major League Baseball, the Chicago Cubs have already gotten their 2025 season underway with the two-game Tokyo Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It didn't go as planned for the Cubs.
With a chance to make a statement coming off a strong winter where they revamped their roster, they returned stateside with an 0-2 record, sitting in last place in the standings after failing to record a win.
There's still a long way to go, but securing a victory in Japan against the Dodgers would have been a welcome thing considering the expectations surrounding this team heading into the year.
Now that domestic Opening Day is here, this is a great opportunity to look at the best and worst-case scenarios that exist for Chicago.
Best Case
Win the NL Central
Perhaps this ceiling is too low based on the roster the Cubs have, but it also has to be pointed out that they haven't won their division since 2020 and haven't done so in a full campaign since 2017.
Getting back to the top of the NL Central should be the first goal, and it's something they can accomplish for multiple reasons.
The first is Kyle Tucker being on this team.
He's a bonafide superstar, something Chicago hasn't had in a while. And if he plays at an MVP-caliber level like he has the past few years, then that will elevate this lineup that desperately needs a consistent hitter to anchor its batting order.
If that happens, there is less pressure on Ian Happ to carry the load. Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner's offensive shortcomings won't be as pronounced. Matt Shaw will get the requisite time needed to come into his own at the Major League level. And Michael Busch and Seiya Suzuki should have more opportunities to drive in runs with Tucker consistently on base.
The emergence of Pete Crow-Armstrong should help, too, and if the spring was any indication of what's to come, then they have a special outfielder on their hands.
Pitching should remain top tier, as well.
Their starting rotation is deep and is led by two high-end guys in Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga. The bullpen -- which was a disaster for two seasons -- is revamped and should allow them to close out more games and notch more wins.
The ceiling isn't quite there to truly contend for a World Series title, but after missing the playoffs for four straight years, being NL Central champs is something that should be celebrated if the Cubs accomplish it.
Worst Case
Missing the Playoffs
If this happens, there will likely be major changes that usher in a new era of Chicago baseball.
The Cubs have the best roster in the division and have someone who many consider to be the best manager running the show.
Not making the playoffs would be a disaster of epic proportion, especially because they seemingly went all in to accomplish that goal by giving up a talent-rich package to acquire Tucker in what could be just a one-year rental.
How does this scenario play out?
Chicago's bullpen continues to have issues. The rotation takes a huge step back with regression from Steele and Imanaga while others aren't able to pick up the slack. And the offense is average.
Swanson continues to be falter. Hoerner doesn't take the next step. Suzuki struggles in his solely designated hitter role. Busch has a sophomore slump. The catcher output is bottom tier once again. And young players like Crow-Armstrong and Shaw still have trouble against Major League pitching.
This is not a likely scenario.
The Cubs have put together a roster with safeguards in place to avoid some of those things happening. But if all of that occurs, then the worst nightmare of this franchise will play out in 2025.