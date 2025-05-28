Breakout April Solidified With Strong May from Chicago Cubs Superstar
The trade has been one of the biggest discussions in baseball this season, and rightfully so. Ahead of the 2021 MLB trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs traded away Javier Baez, Trevor Williams, and cash considerations to the New York Mets for a young prospect outfielder, Pete Crow-Armstrong.
PCA has always had an elite level of speed and strong defensive abilities in the outfield, but there were not many who could have predicted that his offense would develop into what he has shown to this point in 2025.
The 23-year-old burgeoning superstar was on a mission this year to prove he was not just your normal run-of-the-mill speedy centerfielder, but could also help the Cubs win with his bat. After his breakout performance in April, another strong showing in May has legitimized Crow-Armstrong as one of the best in the game this season.
Pete Crow-Armstrong's Early Success In 2025 Legit After Another Strong Month
"Coming into 2025, the Cubs knew that Crow-Armstrong was going to provide exceptional defense and baserunning," writes Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com. "What remained uncertain was how much he’d hit. But after finishing 2024 with an 87 wRC+ over 410 plate appearances, the 23-year-old’s bat has broken out in a big way, making him one of the most valuable players in baseball so far."
Over his first two years at the Major League level, there was not much to write home about offensively. PCA posted just a .228/.282/.370 line with 10 home runs and 48 RBI across 429 plate appearances in 136 games. This year has been vastly different. The outfielder enters Wednesday with a .274/.303/.553 line with 14 home runs and 49 RBI across just 234 plate appearances in 55 games.
His line is not carried by his April performance alone, either. While his .312/.340/.613 line in the season's opening month with six home runs and 19 RBI is a great coming out party, the Crow-Armstrong has kept that up in May, hitting .273/.288/.586 with eight home runs and 28 RBI.
PCA is a superstar in the making, and even with the addition of Kyle Tucker over the winter, Crow-Armstrong is the early favorite for Chicago's team MVP this year.