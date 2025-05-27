Cubs Have Pair of Superstar Outfielders Predicted To Make All-MLB Team
The Chicago Cubs are playing some great baseball right now.
They lead the National League Central by three games and have won eight of their last 10 contests heading into Tuesday.
It has been the offense that has been the life of the team.
They lead the MLB in runs scored, are second in run differential, third in OPS and third in home runs. The Cubs are getting production up and down the lineup, especially from the catching position.
However, the usual suspects are on track to win some awards once the season ends.
In fact, MLB.com has listed two of Chicago's outfielders as candidates to make the All-MLB team at the end of the year.
Kyle Tucker
This should come as no surprise since Tucker could be in the National League MVP race as the season goes on.
Through Memorial Day, the left-handed hitter is slashing .280/.382/.531 with 12 home runs, 39 RBI, 41 runs scored, 36 walks to 31 strikeouts and he has stolen 15 stolen bases without being caught.
The 28-year-old is also better against left-handed pitching, which is a rare occurrence for a lefty hitter. Against left-handers, Tucker is slashing .313/.395/.612 with five of his 12 home runs. That is compared to his .264/.376/.493 slash line against righties.
Along with his offensive output, Tucker is a very capable fielder.
The right fielder has a .991 fielding percentage (one error), but he has yet to record an outfield assist. Still, he is a solid defender who will make the routine plays.
Tucker was predicted to make the All-MLB Second Team.
Pete Crow-Armstrong
He is projected to join his teammate on the All-MLB Second Team.
However, Crow-Armstrong has been one of the most exciting players in baseball, and he can definitely work his way towards making the First Team.
The 23-year-old is slashing .280/.310/.565 with 14 home runs, 48 RBI, 41 runs scored, 14 stolen bases and 60 total hits in 54 games played.
The one negative in his game is he has walked just nine times while striking out 55.
He is eighth in the entire MLB in home runs, second in RBI, eighth in stolen bases and seventh in slugging percentage.
The left-handed batter has been able to become the hitter Chicago was hoping he would be. The power numbers have been higher than expected, but the team would love to see him be a little bit more selective at the plate.
Defensively, he is a Gold Glove player.
He ranks in the 99th percentile in Outs Above Average, 90th percentile in arm value and 94th percentile in arm strength. Additionally, the center fielder has three outfield assists and he has yet to make an error.
If both Tucker and Crow-Armstrong continue to play the way they have, the duo is going to make the All-MLB team when this season ends.