Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Shares Theory On Why Cubs Star Kyle Tucker Is Struggling
The Chicago Cubs have been hit with a harsh dose of reality over the last few weeks, watching their lead disappear in the National League Central while the Milwaukee Brewers went on a historic hot streak to leave them in the dust.
Entering their doubleheader against each other on Tuesday, the Cubs were trailing the Brewers by nine games in the division. That includes a 7-0 victory on Monday afternoon that got Milwaukee back on track after its 14-game winning streak was snapped on Sunday. This is a huge series for Chicago because if they have any hopes of climbing back into the NL Central race, they need to start racking up wins now.
That would be a much easier task if their stars weren’t ice cold at the same time. Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and right fielder Kyle Tucker picked the worst time to start underperforming. The All-Star duo hasn’t been able to get the job done at the plate recently, and the entire team has suffered.
The struggles of Tucker are especially concerning because he isn’t providing the team with elite production elsewhere. At the very least, Crow-Armstrong is in the argument as the best defensive player in the MLB. That isn’t a part of the game where the right fielder is currently making much of an impact.
Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Believes Kyle Tucker Is Injured
One of the most productive players in the MLB throughout his career, he hasn’t just forgotten how to play baseball. What could be the issue? Brewers manager Pat Murphy has offered his take on the situation.
During a recent appearance on 670 The Score, he provided a candid answer when asked by the hosts about what is happening with Chicago currently. In his opinion, Tucker is currently dealing with an injury and isn’t disclosing it to anyone.
"I think Tucker is hurt. I don't have any information, but Tucker's not the same. He's hurt, and he's playing through it. He's such a class kid that he probably doesn't mention it to anyone,” Murphy said.
As a division rival, Murphy has seen firsthand the impact Tucker can have on the field. He was acquired to be an anchor for this lineup, which he was earlier in the campaign. His All-Star nomination was earned with impressive statistics.
But it is not a stretch to say that in August, Tucker has been arguably the worst hitter in baseball. He is yet to record an extra-base hit this month, producing a measly .148/.233/.248 slash line. His tOPS+ is -5 and his sOPS+ is 9.
Kyle Tucker Is Hurting Cubs With Current Performance
Those numbers were trending in the wrong direction in July as well. Below average, but not to the extent where he is now actively hurting the team by being in the lineup with how poorly he is performing. Since the calendar flipped to July, Tucker has a .189/.325/.235 slash line in 38 games and 163 plate appearances.
He has hit one home run in that span and three doubles. The only positive is that he still controls the strike zone incredibly well. He isn’t producing, but has drawn 26 walks compared to striking out 25 times in those 38 games.
If the Cubs cannot figure something out with their star, they start to look like an ordinary team. Especially with Crow-Armstrong also being in a rut currently.
