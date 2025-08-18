Cubs And Brewers Set For High Stakes NL Central Showdown
The Chicago Cubs have found themselves looking up at the Milwaukee Brewers when not too long ago it looked like they were running away with the division with a 6.5 game lead. Now they find themselves eight games back as their offense struggles to find a groove.
The two are now set to face off in a high stakes dual (at least for the Cubs) at Wrigley Field in a five-game stretch.
The Brewers not only have the upper-hand with a 78-45 record, but they have won 14 of their last 15 games and are coming off abrecently snapped 14-game win streak.
The Cubs on the other hand just snapped their own series losing streak against the Pittsburgh Pirates. They took a 2-1 overall victory over the Pirates which was their first series win since the beginning of the month.
As of right now it looks like rookie sensation Cade Horton is set to get the start in the opener for the Cubs. He has been fantastic recently, and in his last seven starts he is 4-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 34 strikeouts.
One of his wins was in the belly of the beast that is Rogers Centre in Toronto against the Blue Jays. He was the lone Jay to get a win in that series where he finished over five innings with one earned run and eight strikeouts.
Chicago's offense will have their work cut out for them with the probable pitcher coming out of the dugout for the Brewers- Freddy Peralta. Peralta is 14-5 on the season with a 2.90 ERA and 148 strikeouts. Peralta is in his eighth season in the majors and with the Brewers and is on track to having the best year of his career.
Cubs vs. Brewers Offense in the Last Month
Chicago's offense has directly coincided with the performance of Kyle Tucker, which normally one would expect to be a good thing, but not in this case. The "slugger" has not hit a homer in almost a month and that was the last time the Cubs sat at the top of the division.
He is having by far the worst stretch of his career as the team finds themselves in the bottom five of baseball in RBI, slugging percantage and OPS.
On the other side of the spectrum the Brewers are the number two offense in the last month in RBI, OPS, on-base percentage, and batting average. The Cubs pitching staff is going to have their hands full to say the least, but the series will come down to the offense more than anything and hopefully Tucker can find his swing again.
