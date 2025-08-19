Cubs vs Brewers Preview (8/19/25): Game Time, Probable Pitchers, & How to Watch The Cubs Game Today
The Chicago Cubs are going to be play a doubleheader on Tuesday at Wrigley Field — or at least attempt to play a doubleheader.
After the second game of Monday’s planned doubleheader was rained out, the second game of the doubleheader was moved to Tuesday, with first pitch set for 1:20 p.m. The second game of the doubleheader is set for 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee won the first game of Monday’s doubleheader, 7-0. That extended the Brewers’ lead in the National League Central Division, and pushed their record for the month of August to 15-1. Chicago is now nine games back of the division lead and it now appears clear the Cubs’ path to the postseason lies in claiming one of the three NL wild card berths.
Here is the preview for Brewers vs Cubs, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more for the Chicago Cubs game today.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Game Day: Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 (split doubleheader)
Game Time: 1:20 p.m. CT (game one); 7:05 p.m. CT (game two)
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Brewers)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), WTMJ 620 (Brewers)
Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago
Tuesday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: (Game 1) LHP Matthew Boyd (11-6, 2.46); (Game 2): RHP Jameson Taillon (7-6, 4.44)
Boyd is coming off a loss in his last start but tends to give the Cubs quality starts when he takes the mound. He was named a National League All-Star for the first time in his career last month. He has struck out 126 hitters this season. Taillon will start the second game in his first appearance on the mound in the Majors since an injury put him on the IL last month.
Brewers: (Game 1) RHP Chad Patrick (43-7, 3.52); (Game 2): RHP Brandon Woodruff (4-0, 2.06)
Milwaukee hopes their young right-hander can keep the hot streak going when he takes the mound for the first game of the doubleheader. He has struck out 95 hitters this season. Woodruff is on a tear since he returned from the injured list earlier this season. He has won four of his seven starts this season and has struck out 49 and walked eight in 39.1 innings.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-Day, right calf strain, placed on July 4, retroactive to July 1, eligible to return): Taillon will be activated before the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader and will start, per MLB.com.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return Aug. 24): Amaya escaped serious injury after what looked like a gruesome collapse while trying to reach first base in a game last week.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return on Aug. 20): Soroka is playing catch and preparing to ramp up a throwing program.
IL, 60-Day IL
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News