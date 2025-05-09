Brother of New Pope Puts to Bed Any Question of Whether He's a Cubs or White Sox Fan
Thursday afternoon marked a historic day not just for the Catholic Church, but also the United States of America and the city of Chicago with the election of a new pope.
With the rising of the white smoke at the Vatican came the news that for the first time in the 2,000 year history of the Catholic Church, the first American pope was elected by the cardinals in Rome.
Robert Francis Prevost, who will now go by Pope Leo XIV, is a Chicago native who spent a significant portion of his life serving in Peru.
Naturally upon the release of the news, residents all over the Windy City immediately started discussing the most important question they had about him: whether he is a Cubs or White Sox fan.
Which MLB Team Does Pope Leo XIV Truly Support?
Initial suspicion understandably revolved around the fact that Prevost is more than likely a fan of the North Siders at Wrigley Field as Cubs fans were ready to claim him as one of their own.
"He was never a Cubs fan, so I don't know where that came from he was always a Sox fan," Prevost's brother John told WGN News in Chicago.
John would go on to reveal that their mother -- who her and her family hailed from the North Side -- was a Cubs fan and interestingly enough their father was a Cardinals fan, but his brother was always a White Sox fan.
During the debate raging on throughout the day on Thursday, an image from the Chicago Sun Times surfaced of Prevost at the World Series in 2005 supporting the White Sox during their 4-0 sweep over the Houston Astros:
After what has been some extremely lean years on the South Side, White Sox fans deserve this victory.
While fans of the Cubs hated rival may get to claim the first American pope, it's safe to say by the way the season is going, those on the North Side will be the ones experiencing playoff baseball this October.