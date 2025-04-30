Former Chicago Cubs Infielder Shares Controversial Quote After Trade to Rival
The Chicago Cubs have done some serious roster re-tooling over the course of the season as they figure out the best group to help them win.
One of those moves before the season was selecting former Detroit Tigers infielding prospect Gage Workman from the Rule 5 draft.
Though Workman would make the Opening Day roster for the Cubs after a strong spring training, things did not go well over his first nine MLB games.
After slashing .214/.267/.286 and struggling on defense despite being a supposed defensive specialist, Chicago would designate Workman for assignment.
Days later, the Cubs wound up trading him away, though Workman would not have to go far and was dealt across town to the Chicago White Sox.
While speaking to White Sox media and being introduced as a member of the South Side team, Workman was asked about his time with the Cubs and would issue a quote that is making the rounds this week.
"[I'm] grateful for my time with the Cubs and good people over there," Workman told the Chicago Tribune. "But now I’m with the White Sox and I’m excited to be here and now I want to beat the Cubs."
Fans of the team in Wrigley were quick to point out online -- perhaps a bit harshly -- that the reason Workman is no longer on the Cubs is because his play on the field was already contributing to negative things for them.
Though Workman took just 14 at-bats for Chicago before being DFA'd, this quote is clearly going to make Cubs fans rememeber him, especially if he ends up becoming a key member of the White Sox.
Over the weekend, manager Craig Counsell talked about the Workman trade decision and said his opinion that he simply could not be given enough of an opportunity to succeed.
"I think Gage was in a tough spot," Counsell said via Marquee Sports Network. "Rule 5 picks are always in a tough spot, especially on this team, kind of the expectations of this team. In a lot of ways, you can say he did not get the appropriate opportunity. We couldn’t give him that opportunity."
With the White Sox coming North this coming month, Workman will no doubt receive a friendly yet hostile welcome by Cubs fans.
By poking the bear, Workman assured that he will be remembered and have a target on his back when he makes his return.
Rivalries are what make the sport great though, and Workman like anyone else is a competitor wanting to prove the team who let him go wrong.
It should provide for some great theater when the Windy City rivals take the field.